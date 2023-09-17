Robyn Knox: Family of Fife toddler killed in car crash to sue driver

The family of a three-year-old Fife girl tragically killed in a road accident are taking legal action against the driver.

Robyn Knox died at Victoria Hospital after being struck by a car in Townhill, near Dunfermline, on Monday, August 4 2020.

No one has been prosecuted for the death of the Cardenden toddler.

Now her parents, Barry Fox and Danielle Falconer, have launched legal action against the car’s driver at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

Robyn Knox family’s legal claim

Lawyers launching the compensation bid say they want to get answers for the family.

Innes Laing, partner at Digby Brown in Kirkcaldy, said: “I can confirm a legal action has now been raised in relation to the truly devastating loss of Robyn.

“No criminal action was taken against the driver however a lack of prosecution does not prevent people from seeking justice via the civil courts.

“The legal action is in the early stages so we cannot comment on specific details but we are committed to ensuring Robyn’s family get the answers and recognition they deserve.”

Fundraising events after death of toddler

After the death of her daughter, Danielle described Robyn as “the most loving, kind, gentle and caring wee soul with the biggest heart”.

The local community have helped the family come to terms with the tragedy.

In October 2020, renowned Fife artist Donna Forrester painted a striking 30ft high artwork depicting the happy-go-lucky youngster on the side of a building in Townhill.

Danielle and Barry have also raised thousands of pounds through the Remembering Robyn Facebook page.

They say losing their daughter was the worst experience of their lives and they want to help others who go through a similar “horrendous tragedy”.

They want to put something in place at the hospital for parents who lose children suddenly.

“We were treated with so much compassion and love by the nurses on the children’s ward that day and we want to do something in return for other families,” they said.