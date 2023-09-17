Tree planted in memory of six-year-old Perthshire girl who died from cancer ‘deliberately damaged’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Tree planted in memory of six-year-old Perthshire girl who died from cancer ‘deliberately damaged’

Ruby Stewart passed away in 2020, three years after she was diagnosed with a rare tissue cancer.

By Poppy Watson
A cherry tree planted in memory of Ruby Stewart was deliberately damaged. Image: Claire Stewart
A cherry tree planted in memory of Ruby Stewart was deliberately damaged. Image: Claire Stewart

A tree planted in memory of a Perthshire girl who died from cancer aged six has been vandalised.

Ruby Stewart, from Inchture, passed away in 2020 – three years after she was diagnosed with rare tissue cancer rhabdomyosarcoma.

A tree was planted by her family opposite Inchture Parish Church on Moncur Road – where a celebration of Ruby’s life was held – shortly after her death.

But when parents Claire and Andy visited the site on Saturday, they discovered that the top of the tree had been deliberately snapped off by someone.

Incident during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Claire told The Courier that the timing of the incident – which comes during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month – makes it even more upsetting.

She has now shared pictures of the damage online in hopes it will help prevent something similar from happening to anyone else.

One image taken last week shows the plant growing healthily, while a photo taken on Saturday shows that a branch has been broken off.

The tree before it was damaged. Image: Claire Inchture

Writing in a local community Facebook group, Claire said: “When our daughter Ruby died, age six, in 2020, we were gifted a young cherry tree to plant in her memory.

“It has been growing, thriving, opposite the church where we celebrated her life.

“It appears that within the last week, someone has snapped the top of the tree off.

“The photo on the left was taken on September 3. The photos on the right were taken today.

“We don’t want to know who did this, or why.

“There is probably no explanation as to why.”

‘We hope to prevent this happening again’

She added: “We know that Ruby would forgive whoever did this. The tree will continue to grow.

“We are grateful that nothing else was damaged or disturbed.

“We are sharing this for awareness and in the hope that it might prevent something similar from happening again, to anyone.

“Peace and unicorns.”

Andy and Claire Stewart with Ruby in 2019.

Ruby was diagnosed with stage four alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma in September 2017 at the age of four.

The only sign that there was something wrong with Ruby prior to her diagnosis was subtle swelling in her left ankle.

Scans revealed metastases, a secondary growth a distance away from a primary site of cancer, in her spine, pelvic area and lungs.

Within weeks she was unable to walk or stand due to the tumour on her back impeding her spinal cord.

She immediately started intensive chemotherapy, which successfully melted away the tumours.

But a few months later, in February 2019, she complained of a sore back. Scans revealed she had relapsed.

The cancer had only returned in the areas previously treated with intense radiotherapy, leaving only one option – manage the disease and prolong Ruby’s life as long as possible.

She died peacefully in January 2020.

Ruby and Dad Andy at the Monifieth Kiltwalk in August 2019.

Claire and Andy founded Be More Ruby following their daughter’s death to raise awareness and funds for research into rhabdomyosarcoma.

In four years they have raised more than £200,000.

They have also published two children’s books inspired by Ruby’s love of unicorns. 

