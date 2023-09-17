Dundee United fan was joking and having fun just hours before she suddenly died, says dad

The grieving father of Heather Hird says his daughter retained her sense of humour until the very end of her life.

Dundee United have paid tribute to the 33-year-old fan, who died suddenly at Ninewells Hospital early on Saturday morning.

Heather, of Bridge of Earn, had been left paralysed by a road crash on the way home from United’s clash at Kilmarnock on Boxing Day 2005.

As a result of spending much of the following 17 years bed-bound she picked up a series of skin infections that antibiotics were struggling to combat.

Her parents Gordon and Heidie first noticed something was wrong as the family played online MB quizzes on Friday night.

Their daughter was breathing very heavily and was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.

She had at least one infection but medics were unable to pinpoint its location, and any impact made by the antibiotics she had been given would take at least 24 hours.

Former Lawside Academy and Perth High School pupil Heather sadly passed away at 1:45am on Saturday.

Ninewells death ‘happened so fast’

Devastated dad Gordon said: “It just happened so fast.

“But in some ways she is out of her pain.

“She always smiled and was always positive. But deep down she was fed up.”

Heather’s fun side came out on the night she died

That may have been so, but Heather’s fun side came out just a couple of hours before taking her final breath.

“She was witty as well as positive,” Gordon said.

“She could find something funny in every situation.

“Even on Friday night when we were in A&E she was at it!

“She was feeling hot and saw there was a fan on the doctor’s desk.

“The doctor was busy dealing with other matters but she jokingly said ‘I want that fan – I want it now!’

“That was only a couple of hours before she died.”

Dundee United lead tributes

Gordon says he has been “overwhelmed” by all the messages of condolence the family have received since Heather’s passing.

A statement from Dundee United FC on Saturday said: “Heather was a well-known United fan who courageously fought against severe injuries.”

Rory Ferret wrote that she was a “lovely person”, while Nikki Mayne posted: “Heather was the nicest, kindest, strongest person I have ever had the pleasure to meet.”

“We have been overwhelmed,” Gordon said.

“We are trying to reply to as many as we can but there have been so many it’s been impossible.

“We just want to thank people for the lovely comments.

“You can see the love.”

Funeral may have tangerine theme

Though the funeral is still to be arranged, it may be held in Dundee to make it easier for Heather’s football friends to attend.

Her parents are considering requesting that guests wear United’s famous tangerine colours.

Gordon says Heather will be remembered as a happy, optimistic and unselfish person with a great sense of humour.

“She was very very positive, and always laughing and smiling,” he said.

“If she could do anything for anybody she would.

“The carers will tell you how funny she was, and all the laughs they had.”