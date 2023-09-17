Dundee United fan was joking and having fun just hours before she suddenly died, says dad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee United fan was joking and having fun just hours before she suddenly died, says dad

Heather Hird, paralysed since 2005, showed her playful side in A&E.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Heather Hird with parents Gordon and Heidie.
Heather Hird with parents Gordon and Heidie. Image: Heidie Hird.

The grieving father of Heather Hird says his daughter retained her sense of humour until the very end of her life.

Dundee United have paid tribute to the 33-year-old fan, who died suddenly at Ninewells Hospital early on Saturday morning.

Heather, of Bridge of Earn, had been left paralysed by a road crash on the way home from United’s clash at Kilmarnock on Boxing Day 2005.

As a result of spending much of the following 17 years bed-bound she picked up a series of skin infections that antibiotics were struggling to combat.

Her parents Gordon and Heidie first noticed something was wrong as the family played online MB quizzes on Friday night.

Heather Hird dressed up for Christmas 2022.
Heather dressed up for Christmas 2022. Image: Supplied.

Their daughter was breathing very heavily and was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.

She had at least one infection but medics were unable to pinpoint its location, and any impact made by the antibiotics she had been given would take at least 24 hours.

Former Lawside Academy and Perth High School pupil Heather sadly passed away at 1:45am on Saturday.

Ninewells death ‘happened so fast’

Devastated dad Gordon said: “It just happened so fast.

“But in some ways she is out of her pain.

“She always smiled and was always positive. But deep down she was fed up.”

Heather Hird with Dundee United players who had visited her in hospital in 2016.
Heather Hird with Dundee United players who had visited her in hospital in 2016. Image: Supplied.

Heather’s fun side came out on the night she died

That may have been so, but Heather’s fun side came out just a couple of hours before taking her final breath.

“She was witty as well as positive,” Gordon said.

“She could find something funny in every situation.

“Even on Friday night when we were in A&E she was at it!

“She was feeling hot and saw there was a fan on the doctor’s desk.

“The doctor was busy dealing with other matters but she jokingly said ‘I want that fan – I want it now!’

“That was only a couple of hours before she died.”

Heather Hird with one of her dogs.
Heather enjoyed the company of her pets. Image: Supplied.

Dundee United lead tributes

Gordon says he has been “overwhelmed” by all the messages of condolence the family have received since Heather’s passing.

A statement from Dundee United FC on Saturday said: “Heather was a well-known United fan who courageously fought against severe injuries.”

Rory Ferret wrote that she was a “lovely person”, while Nikki Mayne posted: “Heather was the nicest, kindest, strongest person I have ever had the pleasure to meet.”

“We have been overwhelmed,” Gordon said.

“We are trying to reply to as many as we can but there have been so many it’s been impossible.

“We just want to thank people for the lovely comments.

“You can see the love.”

Funeral may have tangerine theme

Though the funeral is still to be arranged, it may be held in Dundee to make it easier for Heather’s football friends to attend.

Her parents are considering requesting that guests wear United’s famous tangerine colours.

Gordon says Heather will be remembered as a happy, optimistic and unselfish person with a great sense of humour.

“She was very very positive, and always laughing and smiling,” he said.

“If she could do anything for anybody she would.

“The carers will tell you how funny she was, and all the laughs they had.”

Conversation