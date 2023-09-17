Fife 17 great pictures of Cupar Big Weekend as crowds enjoy three days of celebrations Cupar staged a Big Weekend involving a funfair, ceilidh, children's entertainment and food and drink trails, finishing with a rousing concert. Arthur Stephenson (3) enjoying the rides. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Claire Warrender & Emma Grady September 17 2023, 6.56pm Share 17 great pictures of Cupar Big Weekend as crowds enjoy three days of celebrations Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4729672/cupar-big-weekend-2/ Copy Link 0 comment Fife enjoyed three days of family fun as Cupar staged its own Big Weekend. Forty organisations came together to stage children’s entertainment, food and drink trails and proclamations. And a funfair in Haugh Park attracted people of all ages. The park also hosted a family ceilidh on Saturday, followed by Cupar’s Big Praise on Sunday – which saw churches come together to celebrate the town. A whole host of local organisations were represented throughout the weekend. And there was a rousing finale with The Big Concert at St John’s Church, showcasing some of Cupar’s musical talent. This was the third Cupar Big Weekend, co-ordinated by Cupar Forum. The first in 2021 celebrated the end of lockdown and groups decided to make it an annual event to showcase the town’s community spirit. And our photographer Steve Brown/DC Thomson went along to capture some of Sunday’s events. Noel Paige (4) Brodie Fairley (6) and Sarah Provan (Auntie) from Leven. Georgia Newlands (7) from Cupar hooks a duck. Arthur Stephenson (3) waves to mum Anna and Dad Mike. Cupar Funfair in Haugh Park. Ethan Riley (3) from Cupar. Alexandra Mac Kernan (3) from Springfield emerges from the bouncy castle. Fiji Community Choir of Leven. Singer from the Fiji Community Choir of Leven. Brands entertain the crowds with happy song of praise. The crowd sing along to the music. Guitarist from the Celtic Worship. The Cupar Funfair in Haugh Park was very busy today. Musician from the Celtic Worship. Little furry companion enjoys the music. The crowd enjoy the Fiji Community Choir of Leven. Youngsters enjoy the rides.
