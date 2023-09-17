17 great pictures of Cupar Big Weekend as crowds enjoy three days of celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

17 great pictures of Cupar Big Weekend as crowds enjoy three days of celebrations

Cupar staged a Big Weekend involving a funfair, ceilidh, children's entertainment and food and drink trails, finishing with a rousing concert.

Arthur Stephenson (3) enjoying the rides. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Arthur Stephenson (3) enjoying the rides. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender & Emma Grady

Fife enjoyed three days of family fun as Cupar staged its own Big Weekend.

Forty organisations came together to stage children’s entertainment, food and drink trails and proclamations.

And a funfair in Haugh Park attracted people of all ages.

The park also hosted a family ceilidh on Saturday, followed by Cupar’s Big Praise on Sunday – which saw churches come together to celebrate the town.

A whole host of local organisations were represented throughout the weekend.

And there was a rousing finale with The Big Concert at St John’s Church, showcasing some of Cupar’s musical talent.

This was the third Cupar Big Weekend, co-ordinated by Cupar Forum.

The first in 2021 celebrated the end of lockdown and groups decided to make it an annual event to showcase the town’s community spirit.

And our photographer Steve Brown/DC Thomson went along to capture some of Sunday’s events.

Noel Paige (4) Brodie Fairley (6) and Sarah Provan (Auntie) from Leven.
Georgia Newlands (7) from Cupar hooks a duck.
Arthur Stephenson (3) waves to mum Anna and Dad Mike.
Cupar Funfair in Haugh Park.
Ethan Riley (3) from Cupar.
Alexandra Mac Kernan (3) from Springfield emerges from the bouncy castle.
Fiji Community Choir of Leven.
Singer from the Fiji Community Choir of Leven.
Brands entertain the crowds with happy song of praise.
The crowd sing along to the music.
Guitarist from the Celtic Worship.
The Cupar Funfair in Haugh Park was very busy today.
Musician from the Celtic Worship.
Little furry companion enjoys the music.
The crowd enjoy the Fiji Community Choir of Leven.
Youngsters enjoy the rides.

More from Fife

Robyn Knox.
Robyn Knox: Family of Fife toddler killed in car crash to sue driver
The Forth Estuary.
Search and rescue mission underway after person falls from Forth Road Bridge
The disturbance took place in Lidl car park on Leslie Road in Glenrothes. Image: Google Maps
Man, 61, arrested after 'disturbance' in Glenrothes Lidl car park
Michael Saint will be sentenced later.
Fife man molested girl, 10, and asked 12-year-old girl to wear bikini
Russell Brand and Daniel Sloss.
Fifer Daniel Sloss 'only comedian willing to go on record' about Russell Brand sex…
Cowdenbeath High Street on Friday, September 15 2023.
Man, 32, charged after fatal crash in Cowdenbeath
Thomas Brandon.
Missing Aberfeldy man, 52, has links to Fife
The house features exposed wooden beams. Image: Knight Frank.
Trio of Fife farmhouses boasting 11 bedrooms hit the market for more than £1.2m
Hardy stole more than £4500 and spent it on alcohol. Image: Shutterstock.
Workman jailed for stealing dead Fife man's £4.5k charity bottle
Police on Cowdenbeath High Street after the hit-and-run.
Man, 46, dies in Fife hit-and-run

Conversation