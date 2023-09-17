17 great pictures of Cupar Big Weekend as crowds enjoy three days of celebrations

Fife enjoyed three days of family fun as Cupar staged its own Big Weekend.

Forty organisations came together to stage children’s entertainment, food and drink trails and proclamations.

And a funfair in Haugh Park attracted people of all ages.

The park also hosted a family ceilidh on Saturday, followed by Cupar’s Big Praise on Sunday – which saw churches come together to celebrate the town.

A whole host of local organisations were represented throughout the weekend.

And there was a rousing finale with The Big Concert at St John’s Church, showcasing some of Cupar’s musical talent.

This was the third Cupar Big Weekend, co-ordinated by Cupar Forum.

The first in 2021 celebrated the end of lockdown and groups decided to make it an annual event to showcase the town’s community spirit.

And our photographer Steve Brown/DC Thomson went along to capture some of Sunday’s events.