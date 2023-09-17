Young and ‘hungry’ St Johnstone have appetite for points, says Dare Olufunwa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Young and ‘hungry’ St Johnstone have appetite for points, says Dare Olufunwa

The Perth side are gelling despite the fact they are yet to win.

By Eric Nicolson
Dare Olufunwa in action for St Johnstone against Rangers.
Dare Olufunwa in action for St Johnstone against Rangers. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone are a young, “hungry” team, according to Dare Olufunwa.

And the Perth defender is confident that their appetite for improvement will soon start to get its reward.

Olufunwa was one of seven players in their early 20s who played the majority of the game against Rangers at the weekend.

Saints might still be winless and bottom of the Premiership but there’s a determination that a run of six games before they face a return clash with the Ibrox side will produce a points haul that matches their desire.

“We go into every game trying to get something out of it,” said the former Liverpool and Southampton man.

“But I think it’s crucial that in these next few games we put points on the board.

“We’re confident we can do that.

“It’s not as if we’re looking at the league table, thinking ‘oh no, we’re bottom’.

“We know how good we are and we know we can get results. We’ll be taking it game by game to do that.”

Dare Olufunwa and Tom Lawrence in action at McDiarmid Park.
Dare Olufunwa and Tom Lawrence in action at McDiarmid Park. Image SNS.

Olufunwa added: “We made a lot of signings really late. Most of the first ones came in August.

“It takes a bit of time for the team to gel.

“I’ve definitely seen a big difference in training and in the games.

“This is a team that can grow together.

“We do have a young squad but the older boys are pointing us in the right direction.

“When you’re young, you’ve got even more to prove because you’re trying to make a career.

“We’re all hungry.”

Positional switch for St Johnstone defender Dare Olufunwa

This is Olufunwa’s first season in senior football and he’s starting to get used to life in the men’s game.

“It’s been different for me moving out to right-back,” he said.

“I didn’t play there much last season and I’m building up my fitness for that role as well.

“I’ve settled in well up here.

“The main thing has been the team bonding. We’re getting close to the results that will see us moving up the table.

“I’m sure they’ll start to come.”

Chris Kane had a penalty claim turned down.
Chris Kane had a penalty claim turned down. Image: SNS.

Comeback striker Chris Kane has a key role to play in that.

“Kano is different to the other strikers we have,” said Olufunwa. “He’s very strong, he can hold the ball up and he’s good in the box.

“When it feels like you’re behind the ball for a long time against Rangers or Celtic he can give you a breather, win a foul, slow the game down and get us up the pitch.”

Olufunwa and Kane had chances within seconds of each other to level the scores early in the second half.

“We tried to push after the break,” said the 22-year-old. “We pressed better as well.

“That was when we needed to take one of the chances.

“I thought my shot was going in but Ben (Davies) has managed to get a head to it.”

