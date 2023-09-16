St Johnstone lose 2-0 to Rangers after failing to take advantage of good second half spell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone lose 2-0 to Rangers after failing to take advantage of good second half spell

The Perth side came close to scoring after the re-start.

By Eric Nicolson
Danilo scores for Rangers.
Danilo scores for Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone’s wait for a first Premiership win of the season goes on.

For all the talk of a Rangers crisis, this turned out to be a fairly standard victory for them at McDiarmid Park in the end.

Steven MacLean’s men had a strong spell at the start of the second half but needed to score at that point to give themselves a chance of taking a point or more.

In the grand scheme of things, however, this wasn’t a significant step back despite the fact they still prop up the league table.

Saints had settled into the game nicely, with no chances at either end of the pitch in the first 15 minutes.

There was a self-inflicted aspect to the opening goal, though.

After the hosts earned their first corner of the game, Max Kucheriavyi opted to play it short to Graham Carey and his cross was comfortably cleared by Rangers.

One quick counter-attack later, Danilo had given Dimitar Mitov no chance with a powerful header from six yards out.

Danilo scores.
Danilo scores. Image: Shutterstock.

Unfortunately for the goalscorer it was his last contribution.

He and Liam Gordon had to be substituted as a result of a clash of heads when  they challenged for James Tavernier’s cross from the right.

Gordon’s replacement, Sam McClelland, was out-paced by fellow sub, Abdallah Sima, shortly after both men came on and it took a fine save from Mitov to prevent Rangers going two in front.

Bright start

Saints started the second period brightly and twice in the first few minutes of it there were VAR checks for a possible penalty.

First Chris Kane went down after beating Jack Butland to an under-hit back pass and then the striker, making his first league start in 20 months, and then hit the turf when a corner was sent in his direction.

On both occasions referee Nick Walsh was told there was no cause to head for the pitch-side monitor.

Saints were becoming a genuine goal threat and Dara Costelloe was inches away from getting on the end of a Carey cross.

St Johnstone's Dara Costelloe goes close.
St Johnstone’s Dara Costelloe goes close. Image: SNS.

Then three players had a go at scoring in the box after a nice move down the left, the closest being Dare Olufunwa with a goal-bound shot that was headed away.

Rangers had a Kemar Roofe goal disallowed for offside but scored their second on 79 minutes when, after a Saints attack broke down, Rabbi Matondo slotted a right foot shot past Mitov.

St Johnstone – Mitov 7, Robinson 6, Considine 7, Gordon 4 (McClelland 21, 5), Olufunwa 7, Phillips 7.5 (Turner-Cooke, 82), Smith 7, Kucheriavyi 7 (May 70), Carey 6, Costelloe 6, Kane 7 (MacPherson, 82). Subs not used – Richards, Brown, Gallacher, Jephcott, Franczak.

Dan Phillips in action against Rangers.
Dan Phillips in action against Rangers. Image: SNS.

Saints’ star man – Dan Phillips

Alongside Matt Smith and Max Kucheriavyi, Phillips did well at breaking up play and trying to get his team on the front foot.

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone striker Chris Kane.
Chris Kane: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean has put his trust in me and…
St Johnstone have been viewed as the textbook example of how to run a provincial Scottish football club. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
JIM SPENCE: St Johnstone £1.5 million loss deals blow to 'best run club' status…
Steven MacLean and Michael Beale are both managing 'work in progress' teams.
Steven MacLean: St Johnstone need to feed off any Rangers fan fury
Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone post £1.5m loss in annual accounts, with Steven MacLean operating under big…
St Johnstone could soon be a two-up-front team, with Nicky Clark '50-50' for Saturday.
St Johnstone could soon go two up front, says Steven MacLean, with Nicky Clark…
Max Kucheriavyi is making his mark at St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
Craig Levein says Max Kucheriavyi handling of Covid isolation and Ukraine war underlines St…
Chris Millar and Steven MacLean.
Steven MacLean: Chris Millar was getting so emotional before St Johnstone's cup final I…
Dundee United should have another win ahead of them, while Dundee and St Johnstone face the Old Firm. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: Could Dundee United be Championship Invincibles, can St Johnstone shock Rangers and are…
St Johnstone legend, Chris Millar, has retired.
20 best pictures of Chris Millar's St Johnstone career after cup-winning great announces retirement
Nicky Clark is closing in on a St Johnstone comeback.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark 'pushing' for Rangers game while Sven Sprangler heads home…

Conversation