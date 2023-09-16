Angus ‘Balesy’ Fleur Baxter unveils Avengers-themed display for Cancer Research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus ‘Balesy’ Fleur Baxter unveils Avengers-themed display for Cancer Research

Her latest artwork features much-loved Marvel characters such as Spiderman and the Hulk.

By Morven McIntyre
Artist Fleur 'Balesy' Baxter at her recent Avengers-themed creation.
Artist Fleur 'Balesy' Baxter at her recent Avengers-themed creation. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Arty farmer Fleur Baxter is raising money for Cancer Research UK with a new Avengers-themed straw bale display after losing friends to the disease.

Her latest artwork, situated in a field near Monikie, features much-loved Marvel characters including Spiderman and the Hulk.

The display – which took her three days to complete – was revealed on Friday.

Fleur has become famed for her roadside harvest displays, which have raised thousands of pounds for charity since starting them in 2014.

Her work has featured everything from classic Disney characters to a touching Royal tribute featuring the Queen and Paddington Bear.

Fleur Baxter on Avengers theme

The Avengers display can be seen on bales beside the Carnoustie to Forfar road.

Fleur, 52, aims to raise money for Cancer Research UK – a charity close to her heart.

She said: “We’ve lost we’ve lost so many friends since last October to cancer.

“It’s also just to be a bit of fun, because I think life is a bit too serious.”

She has already raised more than £500 for the charity.

Fleur poses in front of Hay Bale. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Asked what inspired her latest creation, which she calls Balevengers Assemble, Fleur said: “It’s got be something bright, colourful and have a good visual impact.”

Describing the process behind the artwork, she says she starts by painting the bales on the ground and then building the structure.

This display even required Fleur to stand in a cage in a forklift for it to come together.

But the recent bad weather meant it had to be put back together “like a jigsaw puzzle” after the bales had fallen down in high winds overnight.

Angus ‘Balesy’ in high demand

Fleur also forgoes the use of a stencil when painting, instead opting to go freehand.

She says activity is very seasonal as straw isn’t always readily available.

Artist Fleur 'Balesy' Baxter at her recent creation of characters from The Avengers to help raise funds for Cancer Research.
Fleur also paints bales at other farms. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Her creative skills are in high demand and she now paints bales at other farms, with fellow farmers coming to her with ideas for displays.

In a couple of weeks, Fleur is heading to Saint Abbs in the Scottish Borders to paint Super Mario characters, including Super Mario, Luigi, Peach, Toad and Bowser.

You can you donate to her JustGiving page here.

Conversation