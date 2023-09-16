Angus ‘Balesy’ Fleur Baxter unveils Avengers-themed display for Cancer Research

Arty farmer Fleur Baxter is raising money for Cancer Research UK with a new Avengers-themed straw bale display after losing friends to the disease.

Her latest artwork, situated in a field near Monikie, features much-loved Marvel characters including Spiderman and the Hulk.

The display – which took her three days to complete – was revealed on Friday.

Fleur has become famed for her roadside harvest displays, which have raised thousands of pounds for charity since starting them in 2014.

Her work has featured everything from classic Disney characters to a touching Royal tribute featuring the Queen and Paddington Bear.

Fleur Baxter on Avengers theme

The Avengers display can be seen on bales beside the Carnoustie to Forfar road.

Fleur, 52, aims to raise money for Cancer Research UK – a charity close to her heart.

She said: “We’ve lost we’ve lost so many friends since last October to cancer.

“It’s also just to be a bit of fun, because I think life is a bit too serious.”

She has already raised more than £500 for the charity.

Asked what inspired her latest creation, which she calls Balevengers Assemble, Fleur said: “It’s got be something bright, colourful and have a good visual impact.”

Describing the process behind the artwork, she says she starts by painting the bales on the ground and then building the structure.

This display even required Fleur to stand in a cage in a forklift for it to come together.

But the recent bad weather meant it had to be put back together “like a jigsaw puzzle” after the bales had fallen down in high winds overnight.

Angus ‘Balesy’ in high demand

Fleur also forgoes the use of a stencil when painting, instead opting to go freehand.

She says activity is very seasonal as straw isn’t always readily available.

Her creative skills are in high demand and she now paints bales at other farms, with fellow farmers coming to her with ideas for displays.

In a couple of weeks, Fleur is heading to Saint Abbs in the Scottish Borders to paint Super Mario characters, including Super Mario, Luigi, Peach, Toad and Bowser.

You can you donate to her JustGiving page here.