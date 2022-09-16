Angus ‘Balesy’ Fleur’s Queen and Paddington tribute is a hit with original artist and reaches Buckingham Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus ‘Balesy’ Fleur’s Queen and Paddington tribute is a hit with original artist and reaches Buckingham Palace

By Graham Brown
September 16 2022, 12.06pm Updated: September 16 2022, 3.29pm
Fleur's bale creation in Angus and the original iconic art piece, inset.
The Queen and Paddington sketch has become an iconic tribute to Her Majesty. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Angus ‘Balesy’ artist Fleur Baxter’s tribute to the Queen has been given the seal of approval by its original artist and even reached the private corridors of Buckingham Palace.

The iconic sketch of Queen Elizabeth, Paddington Bear and one of the monarch’s corgis has been recreated by farmer Fleur on bales beside the Carnoustie to Forfar road.

Fleur’s harvest displays have raised thousands of pounds for charity since she started them in 2014.

But she says the reaction to the Queen Elizabeth tribute is the biggest ever.

Fleur Baxter with her art bale tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
Fleur Baxter with her farm field tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

And Fleur admits she’s “totally chuffed” that Yorkshire artist Eleanor Tomlinson approves.

Eleanor produced the famous sketch for the Queen’s platinum jubilee this summer.

It was inspired by the fun-filled film of Paddington and Her Majesty sharing tea.

The clip has been viewed more than 10 million times on the Royal Family YouTube channel.

And Eleanor’s heartwarming picture has become a feature of tributes laid at locations around the UK since the Queen’s passing at Balmoral Castle.

Farmer Fleur included it in this year’s display of 14 brightly painted bales.

Cartoon dogs and horses reflect the late monarch’s other loves.

Artist Eleanor said: “Being a country girl growing up next to a farm and being inspired by my local surroundings I absolutely loved Fleur’s creation.

Eleanor Tomlinson's iconic sketch on tributes outside Windsor Castle
Eleanor Tomlinson’s iconic sketch on tributes outside Windsor Castle. Pic: Maureen McLean/Alamy Live News.

“I’m very touched and it brought a big smile to my face!”

Huge reaction to latest bale artwork

Fleur said she was thrilled Eleanor had seen the bales tribute.

“I am totally chuffed, it’s lovely of her to say that she likes it.

“I really wasn’t sure about doing it this year because of the circumstances, but I’m so glad I did.

“The response this year has been unbelievable.

Fleur Baxter bale artist beside her tribute
Fleur Baxter with her bale art tribute beside the B9128 in Angus. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

“I hope it has made people smile because that’s what I always want to do with the bales.”

Fleur added: “I know the photographs of it have also reached Buckingham Palace.

“I had a message from someone who worked there and they have been posted on a private Buckingham Palace staff Facebook group.

“It’s nice to think they have seen it.

“I’ve no formal art background but I love being creative and this is just something that I enjoy doing every year.

“I love the idea children will be photographed beside the bales and then in years to come might tell their own children and grandchildren about this sad but historic occasion.”

Fleur is raising money for Cancer Research through this year’s artwork.

Anyone wishing to make a donation should visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Fleur-Baxter5

