Angus ‘Balesy’ Fleur’s Queen and Paddington tribute is a hit with original artist and reaches Buckingham Palace

Angus ‘Balesy’ artist Fleur Baxter’s tribute to the Queen has been given the seal of approval by its original artist and even reached the private corridors of Buckingham Palace.

The iconic sketch of Queen Elizabeth, Paddington Bear and one of the monarch’s corgis has been recreated by farmer Fleur on bales beside the Carnoustie to Forfar road.

Fleur’s harvest displays have raised thousands of pounds for charity since she started them in 2014.

But she says the reaction to the Queen Elizabeth tribute is the biggest ever.

And Fleur admits she’s “totally chuffed” that Yorkshire artist Eleanor Tomlinson approves.

Eleanor produced the famous sketch for the Queen’s platinum jubilee this summer.

It was inspired by the fun-filled film of Paddington and Her Majesty sharing tea.

The clip has been viewed more than 10 million times on the Royal Family YouTube channel.

And Eleanor’s heartwarming picture has become a feature of tributes laid at locations around the UK since the Queen’s passing at Balmoral Castle.

Farmer Fleur included it in this year’s display of 14 brightly painted bales.

Cartoon dogs and horses reflect the late monarch’s other loves.

Artist Eleanor said: “Being a country girl growing up next to a farm and being inspired by my local surroundings I absolutely loved Fleur’s creation.

“I’m very touched and it brought a big smile to my face!”

Huge reaction to latest bale artwork

Fleur said she was thrilled Eleanor had seen the bales tribute.

“I am totally chuffed, it’s lovely of her to say that she likes it.

“I really wasn’t sure about doing it this year because of the circumstances, but I’m so glad I did.

“The response this year has been unbelievable.

“I hope it has made people smile because that’s what I always want to do with the bales.”

Fleur added: “I know the photographs of it have also reached Buckingham Palace.

“I had a message from someone who worked there and they have been posted on a private Buckingham Palace staff Facebook group.

“It’s nice to think they have seen it.

“I’ve no formal art background but I love being creative and this is just something that I enjoy doing every year.

“I love the idea children will be photographed beside the bales and then in years to come might tell their own children and grandchildren about this sad but historic occasion.”

Fleur is raising money for Cancer Research through this year’s artwork.

Anyone wishing to make a donation should visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Fleur-Baxter5