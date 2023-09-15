Chris Kane: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean has put his trust in me and I intend to repay it

Steven MacLean brought 11 new players to St Johnstone over the summer.

None of that full team’s worth of signings were a like-for-like, Chris Kane-type striker.

It was a big show of faith in Saints’ focal point number nine.

And the double-winner intends to repay it.

“I’m feeling good,” said Kane, who helped turn the recent clash with Dundee in his team’s favour during his latest comeback from injury.

“Since Dundee I’ve got some minutes in a friendly and another week’s training.

“I’m raring to go again. Hopefully that’s me back.

“The manager has spoken to me all the way through this – telling me how much he wants me involved.

“He’s shown a lot of trust in me, which has been great.

“Tommy (Wright) was the first manager to see me as a striker who could help get us up the pitch. Callum (Davidson) was the same.

“I’ve obviously not played much for the gaffer yet but I played with him for years and I know what he wants me to bring to the team.

“It was hard when I couldn’t help during the League Cup or at the start of the league season.

“I really wanted to start getting amongst the goals early.

“Watching from the sidelines was frustrating. But that’s in the past.

“It’s still early in the season and we’ve for plenty of time to start climbing the table.”

As well as his ability to bring the best out in his team-mates, Kane’s return should also provide some dressing room assurance given his vast McDiarmid Park experience of good openings to a season and bad (mostly the latter).

“There have been plenty of slow starts here in my time at the club,” he said.

“I’m very confident that we’ll pick up the points that will see us move up the table.

“Drawing at Celtic was a massive result and so was coming from 2-0 down to get a point against Dundee.

“We’ll be underdogs against Rangers but we believe we can put in a good performance and get something from this one as well.”

That night at Ibrox

It will take something truly special from Kane on Saturday – or indeed any other game he ever plays in – to downgrade his dramatic late equaliser at Ibrox in the 2021 Scottish Cup quarter-final from the position of career high-point.

Even though goalkeeper Zander Clark stole the headlines.

“It doesn’t bother me,” said Kane. “I always remind Zander that I scored it – that’s all that matters!

“I wouldn’t have cared if I didn’t get a touch to it that night – all that counted was it hit the back of the net.

“I’m sure Zander will keep claiming it, whatever I say!”

ST JOHNSTONE EQUALISE IN THE 120TH MINUTE! 😱😱 Goalkeeper Zander Clark flicks it on and Chris Kane slots it home! 🔵⚪ Madness at Ibrox! 🤪#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/4AF77kmlVd — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 25, 2021

If Kane is picked by MacLean for this contest, it will be his first league start in 20 months.

“That will be a big milestone when it happens,” said the 29-year-old.

“I could never have imagined it would have been this long.

“Hopefully I start sooner rather than later. I just want to do my bit to help the team.

“While I’ve been out I’ve strengthened my whole body.

“It’s about making sure I don’t break down again.

“I do feel strong. I like putting my body on the line and I’m ready to do that again.

“I enjoy that side of the game.

“Against Rangers we’ll need to defend well from the front, press properly and not give them easy chances.

“Then when we get our own chances, we have to take them.”