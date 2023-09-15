Chris Kane: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean has put his trust in me and I intend to repay it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chris Kane: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean has put his trust in me and I intend to repay it

The double-winner could make his first league start in 20 months against Rangers.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane. Image: SNS.

Steven MacLean brought 11 new players to St Johnstone over the summer.

None of that full team’s worth of signings were a like-for-like, Chris Kane-type striker.

It was a big show of faith in Saints’ focal point number nine.

And the double-winner intends to repay it.

“I’m feeling good,” said Kane, who helped turn the recent clash with Dundee in his team’s favour during his latest comeback from injury.

“Since Dundee I’ve got some minutes in a friendly and another week’s training.

Chris Kane during a St Johnstone training session ahead of the Rangers match.
Chris Kane during a St Johnstone training session ahead of the Rangers match. Image: SNS.

“I’m raring to go again. Hopefully that’s me back.

“The manager has spoken to me all the way through this – telling me how much he wants me involved.

“He’s shown a lot of trust in me, which has been great.

“Tommy (Wright) was the first manager to see me as a striker who could help get us up the pitch. Callum (Davidson) was the same.

“I’ve obviously not played much for the gaffer yet but I played with him for years and I know what he wants me to bring to the team.

“It was hard when I couldn’t help during the League Cup or at the start of the league season.

“I really wanted to start getting amongst the goals early.

“Watching from the sidelines was frustrating. But that’s in the past.

“It’s still early in the season and we’ve for plenty of time to start climbing the table.”

St Johnstone striker Chris Kane.
Chris Kane has seen a few St Johnstone slow starts. Image: SNS.

As well as his ability to bring the best out in his team-mates, Kane’s return should also provide some dressing room assurance given his vast McDiarmid Park experience of good openings to a season and bad (mostly the latter).

“There have been plenty of slow starts here in my time at the club,” he said.

“I’m very confident that we’ll pick up the points that will see us move up the table.

“Drawing at Celtic was a massive result and so was coming from 2-0 down to get a point against Dundee.

“We’ll be underdogs against Rangers but we believe we can put in a good performance and get something from this one as well.”

That night at Ibrox

It will take something truly special from Kane on Saturday – or indeed any other game he ever plays in – to downgrade his dramatic late equaliser at Ibrox in the 2021 Scottish Cup quarter-final from the position of career high-point.

Even though goalkeeper Zander Clark stole the headlines.

“It doesn’t bother me,” said Kane. “I always remind Zander that I scored it – that’s all that matters!

“I wouldn’t have cared if I didn’t get a touch to it that night – all that counted was it hit the back of the net.

“I’m sure Zander will keep claiming it, whatever I say!”

If Kane is picked by MacLean for this contest, it will be his first league start in 20 months.

“That will be a big milestone when it happens,” said the 29-year-old.

“I could never have imagined it would have been this long.

“Hopefully I start sooner rather than later. I just want to do my bit to help the team.

“While I’ve been out I’ve strengthened my whole body.

“It’s about making sure I don’t break down again.

“I do feel strong. I like putting my body on the line and I’m ready to do that again.

“I enjoy that side of the game.

“Against Rangers we’ll need to defend well from the front, press properly and not give them easy chances.

“Then when we get our own chances, we have to take them.”

