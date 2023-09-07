St Johnstone striker Chris Kane scores in 1-0 closed-doors win against St Mirren

Chris Kane scored the only goal in a 1-0 closed-doors win for St Johnstone against St Mirren on Wednesday.

The Perth striker made his first competitive appearance of the season at the weekend, helping Saints come from two goals down to draw with Dundee.

The double-winner has built on that comeback by finding the net in a midweek bounce game and coming through it with no injury issues.

The match gave manager Steven MacLean the opportunity to have a first look at new loan signing DJ Jaiyesimi.

Midfielder Sven Sprangler also played.

Saints return to Premiership action next Saturday when Rangers are the visitors to McDiarmid Park.