St Johnstone striker Chris Kane scores in 1-0 closed-doors win against St Mirren New signings DJ Jaiyesimi and Sven Sprangler also got game-time. By Eric Nicolson September 7 2023, 12.46pm St Johnstone striker Chris Kane. Image: SNS. Chris Kane scored the only goal in a 1-0 closed-doors win for St Johnstone against St Mirren on Wednesday. The Perth striker made his first competitive appearance of the season at the weekend, helping Saints come from two goals down to draw with Dundee. The double-winner has built on that comeback by finding the net in a midweek bounce game and coming through it with no injury issues. Chris Kane back in the St Johnstone team making his presence felt. Image: SNS. The match gave manager Steven MacLean the opportunity to have a first look at new loan signing DJ Jaiyesimi. Midfielder Sven Sprangler also played. Saints return to Premiership action next Saturday when Rangers are the visitors to McDiarmid Park.
