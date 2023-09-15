Dundee United star Declan Gallagher insists ONE man deserves credit for Tangerines’ surge – manager Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United star Declan Gallagher insists ONE man deserves credit for Tangerines’ surge – manager Jim Goodwin

Nine-times-capped Scotland defender is full of praise for United's manager.

By Sean Hamilton
Declan Gallagher in his new Dundee United home of Tannadice
Declan Gallagher is loving life at Tannadice. Image: SNS

Declan Gallagher insists one man deserves huge credit for the dramatic turnaround in Dundee United’s fortunes – boss Jim Goodwin.

The Irishman was unable to manufacture a great escape for the Terrors last season after being handed the reins at Tannadice in March.

However, after a summer of change with a raft of departures and new arrivals – including Scotland international Gallagher – United have started this campaign in fine form.

Goodwin’s men sit top of the Championship and are on a seven-game unbeaten run that has included six clean sheets.

And Gallagher believes the foundation for that success has been laid by the manager.

Jim Goodwin salutes the Dundee United fans
Jim Goodwin has got Dundee United motoring early in the Championship season. Image: SNS

The centre-half admitted: “I think he just had to get his own team in.

“Dundee United were obviously struggling before the manager came in.

“They were probably low on confidence and it is difficult for a new manager to come in and change that.

“Sometimes when your luck’s not there and confidence is low, it is hard to change things.

“You just look at it now, we are on a winning run and you can see how confident everybody is on the pitch.

“That comes from the manager – he is the one who has installed that, he has brought his own players in and he has us playing the way he wants to play.

“You can see that everyone is buying into it and everybody in this changing-room is together.”

Eyebrows were raised when Goodwin accepted the job at relegation-haunted United just a few weeks after being sacked by Aberdeen.

However, Gallagher insists the 41-year-old has proved the pundits wrong, adding: “Absolutely, but I don’t know why people would say that as Dundee United is a massive club.

Declan Gallagher has been a rock at the heart of defence for Dundee United. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“He came in at a time when they were struggling but he sees this as a project where he can take the club back to where it belongs.

“His time at Aberdeen wasn’t great but his time at St Mirren before that, he was one of the best managers in Scotland.

“So he will be taking pride in the clean sheets, the wins and the confidence that is going about the place.

“He is proving a lot of people wrong just now.”

Gallagher has also played a significant part in United’s recent revival and will be at the heart of the defence against Morton at Tannadice today.

The experienced defender admits he is also enjoying being a role model for some of the younger players like 20-year-old Kai Fotheringham, who recently revealed that the centre-half had been a big help to him since coming to the club.

‘Role model responsibility’

Gallagher said: “I see myself as one of the jokers in the changing-room but now I am 32 and the oldest in there.

“So I have to take that role model responsibility on as well which is something I like to do.

“Young Kai has maybe taken it a step too far trying to copy my hairstyle! But he is a great boy who works hard every day and you saw him last Saturday with three assists against Dunfermline.

“Obviously he scored his goal the other week against Airdrie so he is flying at the moment which comes from his hard work on the training park.

“If he is saying I am a big influence on him, I take great pride in that and hopefully I can do that for all the young boys.”

More from Dundee United

Rory MacLeod is keen to make an impact at Forfar. Image: SNS
Dundee United youngster Rory MacLeod can 'add a bit of magic' to Forfar says…
Craig Sibbald is back in training with Dundee United after recovering from ligament damage. Image: Dundee United FC
Jim Goodwin handed huge selection boost as Craig Sibbald return stuns Dundee United medics
Rory MacLeod in action with Dundee United
Dundee United starlet Rory MacLeod joins Forfar Athletic on loan
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Why Tony Watt is crucial to Dundee United…
Jim Goodwin salutes Dundee United fans
SPFL Trust Trophy sends Dundee United to Peterhead as fourth round draw delivers Fife…
Dundee defender Tyler French. Image: SNS
Dundee's Tyler French ready for 'no love lost' Dundee United battle as Morton loan…
Mathew Cudjoe breaks for goal, shepherded by Kieran Freeman during Dundee United training in St Andrews. Image: Dundee United FC
16 best training pictures as Dundee United ramp up preparations for Greenock Morton
Dundee United should have another win ahead of them, while Dundee and St Johnstone face the Old Firm. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: Could Dundee United be Championship Invincibles, can St Johnstone shock Rangers and are…
Lyall Cameron celebrates as Dundee win the Championship at Queen's Park. Image: PA
Leaving Dundee United for Dundee changed everything for me says Dens star Lyall Cameron
Owen Stirton in action against Dunfermline. Image: Richard Wiseman/Shutterstock
Owen Stirton: Dundee United boss hails debutant teen's 'fantastic attributes'

Conversation