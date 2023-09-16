There he goes again, one daft misspelling and he’s off on another rant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
There he goes again, one daft misspelling and he’s off on another rant

I was, even in this poor English skills day and error-ridden age, surprised that anyone could misspell spa. That’s quite an elevated level of inability to spell. The writer will be a contender for the GB Olympic Bad Spelling first XI.

By Steve Finan

The family of Captain Tom Moore, the old soldier who walked to raise money during the lockdowns you’ll recall, have been building a home extension

In the comments section of an online newspaper report about this, someone claimed: “Yes, and it’s got a spar in it too”.

Now I doubt there was a Spar store included in the extension, although it would be handy for groceries. There might well have been spars, stout pieces of wood useful to builders.

But it was really someone who couldn’t spell “spa”.

Several things have annoyed me recently, including a quote from a politician about new defence secretary Grant Shapps: “He is a very articulated man,” it was claimed. I’m sure he is.

A football team was described as having been beaten by shear effort. They must have entered a sheep-clipping tournament by mistake.

Of another young footballer it was said: “His legs are starting to grow into his body.” Having his legs attached to his body will surely improve his overall play.

Fare game is possibly a type of bingo played by bus conductors. There is no such thing as a plastic stick. Day light robbery is, I imagine, quite illuminating.

There is no need to say “close proximity”. The definition of proximity is: “nearness, closeness”.

I’d say (you may disagree) you have to “mull over” something. You can’t just mull it.

You do not learn off people, you learn from them.

And people go “above and beyond”. But above and beyond what? It used to be “above and beyond the call of duty” and didn’t need shortened.

The idiom is “a stone’s throw”, not a stonethrow. “It’s a stonethrow distance” is incorrect.

Devine inspiration is presumably an imitation of Sydney.

In a newspaper, I learned that hygiene inspectors visiting a takeaway restaurant found “unacceptable levels of cleanliness”. It’s right, but could have done with a rewrite.

Another newspaper spoke of “reining champions” and then promised to “get down to brass tax”. I wasn’t surprised, everything is taxed nowadays.

Lastly, I recently came across the word “happenchance”. I’d never heard of this. I’d use “happenstance”. But, to my amazement, according to online dictionaries happenchance is cited as British English whereas happenstance is favoured in the United States of amusing spellings.

I disagree with this. I’ve never seen “happenchance” used in this country. Have you?

 

 

Word of the week

Epicrisis (noun)

An evaluation, critical study, or summing up. EG: “Any epicrisis of the above column might conclude the author is a pernickety old fusspot. And further, ‘epicrisis’ is a word ripe to be hijacked to mean a really really really bad crisis!”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

