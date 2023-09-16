St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean admits he was worried a few weeks ago but now sees steady improvement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean admits he was worried a few weeks ago but now sees steady improvement

The Perth boss believes there is progress even though a Premiership win is still to come.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean is seeing steady improvement.
Steven MacLean is seeing steady improvement. Image: SNS.

Steven MacLean admitted he was concerned about his St Johnstone team when the Premiership began.

But, even though Rangers inflicted a third league defeat of the season on the Perth side to ensure they remain winless, the McDiarmid Park boss is growing ever more confident that better times are around the corner.

A strike in either half of the match gave the Ibrox outfit their 2-0 victory.

Although unhappy at the type of goals Saints conceded and frustrated that good chances of their own were passed up, MacLean believes the bigger picture is one of steady progress.

St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean at full-time.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean at full-time. Image: SNS.

“I always said we will improve,” he said.

“We are going to get better as we go on. We have 11 new signings and we have enough to work with.

“I was probably concerned at the start of the season but I think with the group I have if we keep working hard and keep improving we will be fine.”

Punished from their own corner

On the McDiarmid Park action, MacLean reflected: “I’m disappointed.

“The two goals we lost were two poor ones.

“The first came from our corner.

“We then get done on the transition and don’t run back towards our goal quickly enough.

“We just don’t pick him up inside the box.

“The second goal too was disappointing because again we had possession of the ball.

“Shape-wise and effort, we were good.

“We had one or two good moments in the second half, we just didn’t take our chances.

“Kano fresh-airs one and Costelloe has an opportunity back post.

St Johnstone's Dara Costelloe goes close.
St Johnstone’s Dara Costelloe goes close. Image: SNS.

“When you get these opportunities against the big teams you have to take them.”

Captain Liam Gordon had to be substituted after a clash of heads with Danilo while the Rangers striker was scoring the visitors’ opener

“I haven’t seen him,” MacLean said. “Hopefully he’s OK.

“I think he wanted to play on. We used the concussion sub as that’s what you’re meant to do.

“I think you could probably see it was concussion.”

Yellow card

MacLean was booked by referee, Nick Walsh in the second half.

“The rules are VAR checks the game when the play stops,” he said.

“We have a counter-attack and the play is stopped. They are trying to tell me that’s the rule, which was news to me.

“I tried to ask him a question when he came over to speak to me but he wouldn’t let me.”

When the scoreline was 1-0, Saints had two penalty claims that Walsh turned down on the pitch and VAR didn’t spot an error on either occasion.

“One of my staff said there were two hands round Chris Kane but I haven’t looked back,” said MacLean.

“I will have a look. VAR is meant to check them so they should get them right.”

Kane made his mark on the contest in his first Premiership start in 20 months.

“You can see what he brings to the side,” said MacLean. “We’re delighted to have him back and hopefully he can get better and better after being out for a long time.”

Conversation