St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean admits he was worried a few weeks ago but now sees steady improvement

Steven MacLean admitted he was concerned about his St Johnstone team when the Premiership began.

But, even though Rangers inflicted a third league defeat of the season on the Perth side to ensure they remain winless, the McDiarmid Park boss is growing ever more confident that better times are around the corner.

A strike in either half of the match gave the Ibrox outfit their 2-0 victory.

Although unhappy at the type of goals Saints conceded and frustrated that good chances of their own were passed up, MacLean believes the bigger picture is one of steady progress.

“I always said we will improve,” he said.

“We are going to get better as we go on. We have 11 new signings and we have enough to work with.

“I was probably concerned at the start of the season but I think with the group I have if we keep working hard and keep improving we will be fine.”

Punished from their own corner

On the McDiarmid Park action, MacLean reflected: “I’m disappointed.

“The two goals we lost were two poor ones.

“The first came from our corner.

“We then get done on the transition and don’t run back towards our goal quickly enough.

“We just don’t pick him up inside the box.

“The second goal too was disappointing because again we had possession of the ball.

“Shape-wise and effort, we were good.

“We had one or two good moments in the second half, we just didn’t take our chances.

“Kano fresh-airs one and Costelloe has an opportunity back post.

“When you get these opportunities against the big teams you have to take them.”

Captain Liam Gordon had to be substituted after a clash of heads with Danilo while the Rangers striker was scoring the visitors’ opener

“I haven’t seen him,” MacLean said. “Hopefully he’s OK.

“I think he wanted to play on. We used the concussion sub as that’s what you’re meant to do.

“I think you could probably see it was concussion.”

Yellow card

MacLean was booked by referee, Nick Walsh in the second half.

“The rules are VAR checks the game when the play stops,” he said.

“We have a counter-attack and the play is stopped. They are trying to tell me that’s the rule, which was news to me.

“I tried to ask him a question when he came over to speak to me but he wouldn’t let me.”

When the scoreline was 1-0, Saints had two penalty claims that Walsh turned down on the pitch and VAR didn’t spot an error on either occasion.

“One of my staff said there were two hands round Chris Kane but I haven’t looked back,” said MacLean.

“I will have a look. VAR is meant to check them so they should get them right.”

Kane made his mark on the contest in his first Premiership start in 20 months.

“You can see what he brings to the side,” said MacLean. “We’re delighted to have him back and hopefully he can get better and better after being out for a long time.”