Arbroath 4 Airdrieonians 0: Jermaine Hylton masterclass as 10-man Angus side go 4th after 4 wins on the bounce

Hylton scored one and set up another as Ricky Little was red-carded for Arbroath in their fourth win in a row.

By Ewan Smith
Jermaine Hylton in action for Arbroath against Dundee
Jermaine Hylton was outstanding against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS

Jermaine Hylton turned in an Arbroath masterclass as the 10-man Angus side collected their fourth win in a row.

Hylton set up Michael McKenna’s opener and scored a stunning solo effort before Jay Bird made sure of a stunning 4-0 win.

But they had to play on with almost an hour with 10 men – after Ricky Little’s red card – with Airdrieonians later having Liam McStravick sent-off.

Arbroath went into the game on a high after winning their last three games.

Boss Dick Campbell said earlier in the week that ‘confidence is rising’ due to their victories and a growing team spirit.

But this was again going to be put to the test by a newly-promoted Airdrieonians side who have made a decent start to life in the Championship.

New signing Darren Lyon started on the bench for Arbroath with Ryan Dow and Craig Slater coming in for Keaghan Jacobs and Joao Balde.

Ryan Dow in action for Arbroath
Ryan Dow was back in the Arbroath starting line-up. Image: SNS

Arbroath won the toss and elected to shoot against the wind.

And the visitors took full advantage of that early on as they forced a series of corners.

Arbroath were always going to have to be patient against a possession-based Airdrieonians game.

But as they settled, the Angus side began to threaten with Jermaine Hylton causing Diamonds problems on the left.

Hylton had two attempts himself – both comfortably dealt with by Joshua Rae – before he carved out the opener.

Hylton makes an impact

Superb wing play by the ex-Motherwell and Ross County star saw him cut back for McKenna to head home from six yards.

Hylton then added the second in superb fashion.

David Gold’s through ball found Hylton on the left.

Hylton then danced past Craig Watson and keeper Rae before drilling low into the net.

The hosts were then dealt a major blow as Little was red carded.

Already on a booking, Little was sent-off as Josh O’Connor fell under his challenge.

It looked a harsh call by referee Craig Napier and the home side were spurred on by it.

Ricky Little was red carded for Arbroath against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS.

Arbroath dominated the opening exchanges of the second period.

Craig Slater and McKenna both came close from distance.

The game was then levelled up at 10 v 10 as sub Liam McStravick was shown a red card on 55 minutes.

McStravick had only been on the park since half-time but picked up two quickfire bookings, the last for hauling down Hylton, and was off.

Gabby McGill hit the post for Airdrieonians and Leighton McIntosh had a close range strike blocked by Rae.

But Arbroath added a late third as sub Bird beat the offside trap to run from the halfway line and round Rae before tapping home.

And Bird’s through ball set up McIntosh to make it 4-0 with the final kick of the ball.

Arbroath team v Airdrieonians

Gaston 7, Steele 7, Stewart 7, Little 5, O’Brien 8, Slater 7, Gold 7, McKenna 6 (Jacobs 3), Turan 7 (McIntosh 6) Hylton 8, Dow 7. Subs:  Adams,Jacobs, Stowe, Norey, Lyon, Balde.

Arbroath Player of the Match – Tam O’Brien

Jermaine Hylton added guile and craft in attack but Tam O’Brien turned in a stunning defensive display to cover for the loss of red-carded Little.

