Dick Campbell says Arbroath confidence ‘is rising’ as he backs David Gold’s ‘good people’ assessment

Midfielder Gold outlined earlier this week that Arbroath have signed the right type of character for their dressing room.

By Ewan Smith
Dick Campbell says he's building a strong dressing room at Arbroath. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell says he's building a strong dressing room at Arbroath. Image: SNS

Dick Campbell says Arbroath’s confidence is ‘rising’ from their winning run – and the dressing room he’s building.

Lichties have claimed three wins on the spin to recover from a poor start to the Championship campaign.

Midfielder David Gold told Courier Sport that Arbroath have signed ‘brilliant people’ during a 10-man summer recruitment drive.

That assessment is shared by Campbell who believes signing the right type of character is pivotal to success.

Darren Lyon is the latest new recruit and Campbell got several character reference checks – including one from ex-St Johnstone boss Owen Coyle – before making the move.

Darren Lyon is Arbroath's latest recruit. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media.

Signing the ‘right types’ is crucial to Campbell.

“There was a fantastic piece of literature in the paper by David Gold this week,” said Campbell, ahead of Saturday’s clash with Airdrieonians.

“He said not only do we sign good players but we sign good people. I love that.

“It sums up what this club is about and underlines the dressing room that we work hard on building.

“We have never had a bad dressing room.

“I’ve never had or wanted players in our dressing room that are ‘big-time Charlies.’

Dick Campbell agrees with David Gold's assessment of the Arbroath squad. Image: SNS.

“They all have to fit in and that aspect is just as important to me as how they perform on the pitch.

“If you have a good dressing room then you have a team packed with players who will fight for one another.

“I’ve always said I have two simple philosophies – there’s a time to work and a time to play.

“Never ever get the two mixed up. If I ask you to work then you work bloody hard for me.

“If I ask you to play then you play and you could even ask me to join in.

Arbroath FC manager Dick Campbell at Gayfield.
Dick Campbell says he is building a strong squad at Arbroath. Image: SNS.

“But don’t mix them up and that’s why we have such a good dressing room.

“I also have a good staff. It’s probably one of the oldest coaching set-ups in the world but we know what we are doing.

“The confidence is rising because of how we are playing right now but we aren’t getting carried away.”

Dick Campbell: Our first objective is Championship survival

Arbroath are in their fifth successive season in the Championship.

They have aspirations to firmly establish themselves alongside their full-time counterparts and continue growing the club on and off the park.

David Gold and Arbroath FC players at Gayfield.
Arbroath have a ‘survival first’ motto. Image: SNS.

But Campbell added: “Every other team in our league is going for top four or for the league.

“Our first objective, above all else, is to stay in the league. After that, then we’ll see.

“We achieved that last year but not in the way I’d have liked.

“I didn’t enjoy last year but when you don’t enjoy something and are still successful then you are doing something right.”

