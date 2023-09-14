Dundee-born editor of Guinness World Records reveals favourite feats as new book released

The Dundee-born editor of Guinness World Records has revealed his favourite feats this year after the new book was released.

The 2024 edition of the iconic book, which came out on Thursday, includes 2,638 achievements from across the globe.

Craig Glenday, who attended Craigie High School, is the editor-in-chief of the book and the man in charge of deciding which records will feature.

The 50-year-old, who has lived in London for 30 years, took on the role in 2005.

Craig – whose mum still lives in Dundee and who visits the city regularly – told The Courier: “Contrary to what people think, about 80% of the book is new each year.

“This year we’ve had more than 30,000 applications. More records come in every year than we can even put in the book.

“I just choose the best ones that I think will work in the book – these are the ones that get me most excited and that I want to tell people about.”

Craig Glenday reveals favourite feats from Guinness World Records 2024

Craig’s favourite feats from the Guinness World Records 2024 book include:

Sidakdeep Chahal, who holds the title of longest hair on a teenager. The 15-year-old, from India, has hair more than 4ft long.

Tom Enoch, 18, from Leamington Spa, who has down’s Syndrome and holds the record for the most push-up burpees in one minute, at 16. The teenager is part of a new category for people with impairments.

Nicholas Cherrywood, from the US, who has the largest collection of Care Bear memorabilia with more than 1,234 of the cuddly toys.

A Brown Swiss – a type of dairy cattle – named Tommy, from the States, who has been named the tallest steer at 6ft 1in.

Craig, who was part of his school orchestra, grew up performing at Whitehall and Gardyne theatres.

He then went on to study publishing at Napier University in Edinburgh before moving to London.

His role at Guinness World Records has seen him travel to 60 countries and hang out with celebrities including Beyonce and Michael Jackson.

‘You meet a whole spectrum of people at Guinness World Records’

He said: “You get to meet that whole spectrum of people – really famous sports stars, Olympians, gold medallists, astronauts.

“But I also get to deal with the everyday people wo just have regular. average lives and that is also lovely.”

Fans can get their hands on the new book in stores and online.

This year’s theme is the Blue Planet, with an emphasis on the natural world.

Known then as the Guinness Book of Records, the title was first published in 1955.