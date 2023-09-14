Dundee-born editor of Guinness World Records reveals favourite feats as new book released

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee-born editor of Guinness World Records reveals favourite feats as new book released

Craig Glenday has been editing the iconic book since 2005.

By Poppy Watson
Editor Craig Glenday, from Dundee, and the Guinness World Records 2024 boo
Editor Craig Glenday, from Dundee, and the Guinness World Records 2024 book. Image: Guinness World Records

The Dundee-born editor of Guinness World Records has revealed his favourite feats this year after the new book was released.

The 2024 edition of the iconic book, which came out on Thursday, includes 2,638 achievements from across the globe.

Craig Glenday, who attended Craigie High School, is the editor-in-chief of the book and the man in charge of deciding which records will feature.

The 50-year-old, who has lived in London for 30 years, took on the role in 2005.

Craig – whose mum still lives in Dundee and who visits the city regularly – told The Courier: “Contrary to what people think, about 80% of the book is new each year.

“This year we’ve had more than 30,000 applications. More records come in every year than we can even put in the book.

“I just choose the best ones that I think will work in the book – these are the ones that get me most excited and that I want to tell people about.”

Craig Glenday reveals favourite feats from Guinness World Records 2024

Craig’s favourite feats from the Guinness World Records 2024 book include:

  • Sidakdeep Chahal, who holds the title of longest hair on a teenager. The 15-year-old, from India, has hair more than 4ft long.
Sidakdeep Chahal with his 4ft long hair. Image: Guinness World Records
  • Tom Enoch, 18, from Leamington Spa, who has down’s Syndrome and holds the record for the most push-up burpees in one minute, at 16. The teenager is part of a new category for people with impairments.
Tom Enoch, who completed 16 burpees in a minute. Image: Guinness World Records
  • Nicholas Cherrywood, from the US, who has the largest collection of Care Bear memorabilia with more than 1,234 of the cuddly toys.
Nicholas Cherrywood has the largest collection of Care Bear memorabilia. Image: Guinness World Records
  • A Brown Swiss – a type of dairy cattle – named Tommy, from the States, who has been named the tallest steer at 6ft 1in.
Tall Brown Swiss Tommy with his owner Fred. Image: Guinness World Records

Craig, who was part of his school orchestra, grew up performing at Whitehall and Gardyne theatres.

He then went on to study publishing at Napier University in Edinburgh before moving to London.

His role at Guinness World Records has seen him travel to 60 countries and hang out with celebrities including Beyonce and Michael Jackson.

‘You meet a whole spectrum of people at Guinness World Records’

He said: “You get to meet that whole spectrum of people – really famous sports stars, Olympians, gold medallists, astronauts.

“But I also get to deal with the everyday people wo just have regular. average lives and that is also lovely.”

Fans can get their hands on the new book in stores and online.

This year’s theme is the Blue Planet, with an emphasis on the natural world.

Known then as the Guinness Book of Records, the title was first published in 1955.

