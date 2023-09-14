New Kirkcaldy Burger King to create 30 jobs including £30,500 role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

New Kirkcaldy Burger King to create 30 jobs including £30,500 role

Applications are now open for managers positions at the new Fife fast food drive-thru.

By Rob McLaren
The new Burger King premises being developed in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The new Burger King premises being developed in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

More than 30 jobs will be created at a new Burger King when it opens in Kirkcaldy in the coming months.

The fast food giant is advertising for several roles for its new branch at Michelson Industrial Estate.

Planning permission was approved last year for the former Harry Fairbairn Mini dealership in Carberry Road to be split to contain a Greggs and Burger King.

Burger King will contain a drive-thru. Meanwhile signage for the new Greggs has already been put up at the site.

Burger King Kirkcaldy jobs

Several jobs are now being advertised for the site, which is expected to open before the end of the year.

The positions include five managerial roles including a manager job which pays £30,500 a year plus a bonus.

Two assistant managers will each be paid £25,500 while two shift managers are paid up to £10.80 an hour.

Signs for the new Greggs at the former car dealership site in Kirkcaldy are already up. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

In addition there will be 25 restaurant crew members jobs. Applications for these will open later.

Burger King said its staff enjoy a variety of perks including free meals, flexible hours and 50% off food and drink for friends and family.

Creating employment with drive-thru

Jeremy Wright, people director of Burger King UK, said: “We are continuing to deliver on our bold and ambitious growth plans.

“We are delighted to be creating new job and career opportunities in the area.

“We look forward to welcoming 30 new starters into the Burger King family, at our new Kirkcaldy restaurant.

“We’re proud to provide an inclusive and supportive environment where our teams are able to develop their full potential and accelerate their careers, whilst making great friends and having fun along the way.”

A Burger King drive-thru is coming soon to Kirkcaldy.

Burger King could not give a precise opening date for the new Fife outlet.

The Harry Fairbairn Mini dealership closed in early 2022.

Owner Arnold Clark had deemed the salesroom surplus to requirements. The Mini dealership amalgamated with BMW elsewhere on Carberry Road.

The site will have a total of 55 parking spaces will also be included with four EV charging spaces and three accessible spaces.

