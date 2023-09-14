New Kirkcaldy Burger King to create 30 jobs including £30,500 role

More than 30 jobs will be created at a new Burger King when it opens in Kirkcaldy in the coming months.

The fast food giant is advertising for several roles for its new branch at Michelson Industrial Estate.

Planning permission was approved last year for the former Harry Fairbairn Mini dealership in Carberry Road to be split to contain a Greggs and Burger King.

Burger King will contain a drive-thru. Meanwhile signage for the new Greggs has already been put up at the site.

Burger King Kirkcaldy jobs

Several jobs are now being advertised for the site, which is expected to open before the end of the year.

The positions include five managerial roles including a manager job which pays £30,500 a year plus a bonus.

Two assistant managers will each be paid £25,500 while two shift managers are paid up to £10.80 an hour.

In addition there will be 25 restaurant crew members jobs. Applications for these will open later.

Burger King said its staff enjoy a variety of perks including free meals, flexible hours and 50% off food and drink for friends and family.

Creating employment with drive-thru

Jeremy Wright, people director of Burger King UK, said: “We are continuing to deliver on our bold and ambitious growth plans.

“We are delighted to be creating new job and career opportunities in the area.

“We look forward to welcoming 30 new starters into the Burger King family, at our new Kirkcaldy restaurant.

“We’re proud to provide an inclusive and supportive environment where our teams are able to develop their full potential and accelerate their careers, whilst making great friends and having fun along the way.”

Burger King could not give a precise opening date for the new Fife outlet.

The Harry Fairbairn Mini dealership closed in early 2022.

Owner Arnold Clark had deemed the salesroom surplus to requirements. The Mini dealership amalgamated with BMW elsewhere on Carberry Road.

The site will have a total of 55 parking spaces will also be included with four EV charging spaces and three accessible spaces.