Plans for Greggs and Burger King in Kirkcaldy approved By Neil Henderson September 13 2022, 5.10pm Updated: September 13 2022, 6.57pm 1 Food outlets Greggs and Burger King will move into the former car showroom in Kirkcaldy. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Fast food giants Greggs and Burger King have been given the go-ahead to create new outlets at a former car showroom in Kirkcaldy. Burger King has been granted permission for a drive-thru while Greggs will create a restaurant at the former Harry Fairbairn Mini dealership. The approval from Fife Council means about 35 full and part-time jobs could be created between the outlets. The site on Carberry Road, in the town’s Michelson Industrial Estate, was vacated by the car firm earlier this year. Former car showroom to be sub-divided Owner Arnold Clark had deemed salesroom surplus to requirements with the Mini dealership amalgamating with BMW elsewhere on Carberry Road. The vacant property is to be sub-divided to create a shop unit occupied by Greggs and a restaurant with drive-thru facilities for Burger King. A total of 55 parking spaces will also be included with four EV charging spaces and three accessible spaces. Work on transforming the property is expected to start before the end of 2022. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Fife Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0 Major disturbance in Dunfermline as football fans clash in town centre Fife world biking champ left devastated after £65,000 theft of competition bikes 0 Man, 57, arrested after disturbance delays start of Fife Pride march in Kirkcaldy Single-shoed umbrella dancer caused £1.7k damage to Dunfermline court in 'bizarre' incident 'I feel like I’ve won a competition to be on this particular bill', says… 0 Cupar Youth Cafe 20th anniversary: 20 Stories for 20 Years exhibition celebrates positive impact 0 Fife teen urges Stagecoach to put 'community' ahead of cuts 0 HRT now available over the counter in Boots - but can you get it… 0 Queen's funeral: Who's on the guest list from Tayside and Fife? 0 More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0