Plans for Greggs and Burger King in Kirkcaldy approved

Fast food giants Greggs and Burger King have been given the go-ahead to create new outlets at a former car showroom in Kirkcaldy.

Burger King has been granted permission for a drive-thru while Greggs will create a restaurant at the former Harry Fairbairn Mini dealership.

The approval from Fife Council means about 35 full and part-time jobs could be created between the outlets.

The site on Carberry Road, in the town’s Michelson Industrial Estate, was vacated by the car firm earlier this year.

Former car showroom to be sub-divided

Owner Arnold Clark had deemed salesroom surplus to requirements with the Mini dealership amalgamating with BMW elsewhere on Carberry Road.

The vacant property is to be sub-divided to create a shop unit occupied by Greggs and a restaurant with drive-thru facilities for Burger King.

A total of 55 parking spaces will also be included with four EV charging

spaces and three accessible spaces.

Work on transforming the property is expected to start before the end of 2022.