Plans for Greggs and Burger King in Kirkcaldy approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Plans for Greggs and Burger King in Kirkcaldy approved

By Neil Henderson
September 13 2022, 5.10pm Updated: September 13 2022, 6.57pm
Redevelopment of a Kirkcaldy car showroom could make way for fast food giants Greggs and Burger King.
Food outlets Greggs and Burger King will move into the former car showroom in Kirkcaldy.

Fast food giants Greggs and Burger King have been given the go-ahead to create new outlets at a former car showroom in Kirkcaldy.

Burger King has been granted permission for a drive-thru while Greggs will create a restaurant at the former Harry Fairbairn Mini dealership.

The approval from Fife Council means about 35 full and part-time jobs could be created between the outlets.

The site on Carberry Road, in the town’s Michelson Industrial Estate, was vacated by the car firm earlier this year.

Former car showroom to be sub-divided

Owner Arnold Clark had deemed salesroom surplus to requirements with the Mini dealership amalgamating with BMW elsewhere on Carberry Road.

The vacant property is to be sub-divided to create a shop unit occupied by Greggs and a restaurant with drive-thru facilities for Burger King.

A total of 55 parking spaces will also be included with four EV charging
spaces and three accessible spaces.

Work on transforming the property is expected to start before the end of 2022.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0
A major disturbance in Dunfermline as fans clash.
Major disturbance in Dunfermline as football fans clash in town centre
Jamie Galloway in the winning position on the podium in Andorra.
Fife world biking champ left devastated after £65,000 theft of competition bikes
0
High Street, Kirkcaldy.(Image: Google).
Man, 57, arrested after disturbance delays start of Fife Pride march in Kirkcaldy
£1700 of damage was done to Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Single-shoed umbrella dancer caused £1.7k damage to Dunfermline court in 'bizarre' incident
Comedian Josie Long
'I feel like I’ve won a competition to be on this particular bill', says…
0
Cupar Youth Cafe members with some of their 20 year anniversary story boards
Cupar Youth Cafe 20th anniversary: 20 Stories for 20 Years exhibition celebrates positive impact
0
Fife teenager Annabelle Greig
Fife teen urges Stagecoach to put 'community' ahead of cuts
0
Gina 10 is available over the counter in Boots stores now. Photo by Boots.
HRT now available over the counter in Boots - but can you get it…
0
The Queen's coffin being taken into Westminster Hall, where she is lying in state before the funeral. Image: Oli Scarff/PA Wire
Queen's funeral: Who's on the guest list from Tayside and Fife?
0

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0