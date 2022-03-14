Burger King and Greggs earmarked for Kirkcaldy car showroom site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Burger King and Greggs earmarked for Kirkcaldy car showroom site

By Neil Henderson
March 14 2022, 1.05pm Updated: March 14 2022, 3.55pm
Redevelopment of a Kirkcaldy car showroom could make way for fast food giants Greggs and Burger King.
Redevelopment of a Kirkcaldy car showroom could make way for fast food giants Greggs and Burger King.

Plans to transform a Kirkcaldy car showroom into a Burger King drive-through and Greggs restaurant have been revealed.

If the change of use proposal is approved it will see the fast food giants take over the existing Harry Fairbairn Mini dealership site in Carberry Road in the town’s Michelson Industrial Estate.

And the redevelopment could also bring a welcomed jobs boost to the town with the creation of an estimated 35 new full and part time positions across the two food outlets.

A total of 35 new jobs

Owners Arnold Clark have submitted plans to Fife Council after the building became surplus to requirements following the amalgamation of both the Mini and BMW dealerships.

Both will now be situated in the existing BMW dealership just a short distance away, also in Carberry Road.

Arnold Clark’s Mini dealership in Carberry Road in Kirkcaldy’s Michelson Industrial Estate. (Pic Google Street View).

In a design statement submitted as part of its application, Arnold Clark state: “The showroom on the application site recently became surplus to the applicant’s requirements with the amalgamation of the Mini and BMW operations on the
latter dealership site on the east side of Carberry Road.

Drive-through and restaurant proposal

“The description of the proposed development will involve sub-division of the
showroom building to create a shop unit of 166 sq m to be occupied by a Greggs bakery and a restaurant of 176 sq m with drive through facilities for Burger King.

“A total of 55 customer parking spaces are to be provided including four EV charging
spaces and three accessible spaces.

“Eight ‘Sheffield style’ cycle racks are provided to the front of the building, providing secure parking for 16 bikes.”

The proposed redevelopment will also make use of existing road network points as well as hardstanding on the 0.3 hectare site.

The applicant’s envisage both Burger King and Greggs will be able to benefit from the traffic flow and footfall already attracted to the area by the Asda store adjacent to the proposed development.

If given the go ahead it will also see a return for Burger King to the town after the closure of its town centre outlet over a decade ago.

The plans are expected to come before councillors in the coming months.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier