Burger King and Greggs earmarked for Kirkcaldy car showroom site

Plans to transform a Kirkcaldy car showroom into a Burger King drive-through and Greggs restaurant have been revealed.

If the change of use proposal is approved it will see the fast food giants take over the existing Harry Fairbairn Mini dealership site in Carberry Road in the town’s Michelson Industrial Estate.

And the redevelopment could also bring a welcomed jobs boost to the town with the creation of an estimated 35 new full and part time positions across the two food outlets.

Owners Arnold Clark have submitted plans to Fife Council after the building became surplus to requirements following the amalgamation of both the Mini and BMW dealerships.

Both will now be situated in the existing BMW dealership just a short distance away, also in Carberry Road.

In a design statement submitted as part of its application, Arnold Clark state: “The showroom on the application site recently became surplus to the applicant’s requirements with the amalgamation of the Mini and BMW operations on the

latter dealership site on the east side of Carberry Road.

Drive-through and restaurant proposal

“The description of the proposed development will involve sub-division of the

showroom building to create a shop unit of 166 sq m to be occupied by a Greggs bakery and a restaurant of 176 sq m with drive through facilities for Burger King.

“A total of 55 customer parking spaces are to be provided including four EV charging

spaces and three accessible spaces.

“Eight ‘Sheffield style’ cycle racks are provided to the front of the building, providing secure parking for 16 bikes.”

The proposed redevelopment will also make use of existing road network points as well as hardstanding on the 0.3 hectare site.

The applicant’s envisage both Burger King and Greggs will be able to benefit from the traffic flow and footfall already attracted to the area by the Asda store adjacent to the proposed development.

If given the go ahead it will also see a return for Burger King to the town after the closure of its town centre outlet over a decade ago.

The plans are expected to come before councillors in the coming months.