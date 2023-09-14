Ian Murray explains reasons behind Ethan Ross loan and reacts to SPFL Trust Trophy draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray explains reasons behind Ethan Ross loan and reacts to SPFL Trust Trophy draw

The forward has joined Falkirk on loan until January.

By Craig Cairns
Ian Murray has allowed Ethan Ross to join Falkirk on loan. Images: SNS.
Ian Murray has allowed Ethan Ross to join Falkirk on loan. Images: SNS.

Raith Rovers were unable to guarantee Ethan Ross the game time he desires, according to manager Ian Murray.

The forward has found starts difficult to come by this season and on Thursday has joined Falkirk on loan until January.

After missing a lot of last season, and the start of this campaign, through injury, Ross is at the stage of his rehab where he needs to be playing 90 minutes.

Given the options at the Rovers manager’s disposal, he can’t guarantee any of his attackers 90 minutes every week.

Even the likes of in-form pair Lewis Vaughan and Dylan Easton have had to make do with sub appearances in recent weeks.

Ethan Ross at key stage of rehab

“It’s been on the cards for a couple of weeks,” said Murray.

“We had a conversation with Ethan, just about game time, more than anything else.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

“We looked at the forward areas and with Aidan Connolly coming back, it’s more to do with Ethan being out for so long and needing to play 90 minutes.

“We can’t guarantee any player 90 minutes, especially in the forward areas, and it’s a really important stage for Ethan’s rehab that he gets 90 minutes.

“That was our thinking behind it, we know how good he can be and how much he has contributed this season, but we needed to be fair on Ethan as well.”

Raith Rovers waiting on news of goalkeeper’s injury

Aidan Connolly last week made his first appearance of the season last weekend following an ankle injury and further adds to the attacking options.

There are no immediate plans to bring in any other loans but goalkeeper Andy McNeil has been recalled from his loan at Edinburgh City.

Ian Murray has recalled Raith Rovers goalkeeper Andy McNeil. Image: SNS.

That came after Robbie Thomson picked up an injury – which they are still learning the extent of – in the recent win over Cliftonville in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

That has set up a home draw against League One side Montrose but attention turns back to the Championship this weekend.

Ian Murray: Raith must be ready for Inverness test

Inverness are the visitors to Stark’s Park. They may be bottom and without a win but they are somewhat of a bogey team for Rovers.

“I know they’ve not got off to the start they wanted in the league, but you write any team off in this league at your peril,” said Murray.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

“Billy is a good manager, has a good squad, they’ll click eventually. I always think it’s dangerous to play these teams.

“Particularly at home, particularly after a week when there haven’t been any league fixtures.

“We’ll have to be ready for them. We know that if we don’t turn up and play to the levels we have so far, then they’ve got a hell of a chance.”

