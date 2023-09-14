Ian Murray explains reasons behind Ethan Ross loan and reacts to SPFL Trust Trophy draw

Raith Rovers were unable to guarantee Ethan Ross the game time he desires, according to manager Ian Murray.

The forward has found starts difficult to come by this season and on Thursday has joined Falkirk on loan until January.

After missing a lot of last season, and the start of this campaign, through injury, Ross is at the stage of his rehab where he needs to be playing 90 minutes.

🆕 Ethan Ross has today joined Falkirk on a loan deal until January. Best of luck, Ethan! 👏 pic.twitter.com/UaFtrmquWV — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) September 14, 2023

Given the options at the Rovers manager’s disposal, he can’t guarantee any of his attackers 90 minutes every week.

Even the likes of in-form pair Lewis Vaughan and Dylan Easton have had to make do with sub appearances in recent weeks.

Ethan Ross at key stage of rehab

“It’s been on the cards for a couple of weeks,” said Murray.

“We had a conversation with Ethan, just about game time, more than anything else.

“We looked at the forward areas and with Aidan Connolly coming back, it’s more to do with Ethan being out for so long and needing to play 90 minutes.

“We can’t guarantee any player 90 minutes, especially in the forward areas, and it’s a really important stage for Ethan’s rehab that he gets 90 minutes.

“That was our thinking behind it, we know how good he can be and how much he has contributed this season, but we needed to be fair on Ethan as well.”

Raith Rovers waiting on news of goalkeeper’s injury

Aidan Connolly last week made his first appearance of the season last weekend following an ankle injury and further adds to the attacking options.

There are no immediate plans to bring in any other loans but goalkeeper Andy McNeil has been recalled from his loan at Edinburgh City.

That came after Robbie Thomson picked up an injury – which they are still learning the extent of – in the recent win over Cliftonville in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

That has set up a home draw against League One side Montrose but attention turns back to the Championship this weekend.

Ian Murray: Raith must be ready for Inverness test

Inverness are the visitors to Stark’s Park. They may be bottom and without a win but they are somewhat of a bogey team for Rovers.

“I know they’ve not got off to the start they wanted in the league, but you write any team off in this league at your peril,” said Murray.

“Billy is a good manager, has a good squad, they’ll click eventually. I always think it’s dangerous to play these teams.

“Particularly at home, particularly after a week when there haven’t been any league fixtures.

“We’ll have to be ready for them. We know that if we don’t turn up and play to the levels we have so far, then they’ve got a hell of a chance.”