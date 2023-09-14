SPFL Trust Trophy sends Dundee United to Peterhead as fourth round draw delivers Fife v Angus and Wales v Fife clashes

Dundee United face a trip to Peterhead in the fourth round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Thursday’s draw sent the Tangerines, who comfortably saw off Dunfermline to book their spot, north to take on Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan’s Blue Toon side.

But there was plenty further interest for fans of Courier country sides.

Competition specialists Raith Rovers – who have reached three consecutive finals, winning in 2022 – will welcome Montrose to Stark’s Park as they aim to further their astonishing tournament record.

The draw for the 4⃣th Round of the @SPFLTrust Trophy has now been concluded 🏆 Fixtures scheduled for the weekend of October 14/15 🗓️ Which tie has caught your eye? 👀 pic.twitter.com/6g3TnNltuz — SPFL (@spfl) September 14, 2023

Dick Campbell’s Arbroath, having seen off Inverness Caley Thistle 4-2 in the last round, have been rewarded with a long trip to face Queen of the South in Dumfries.

Kelty Hearts, looking to avenge last season’s penalty shootout defeat to Queens in the quarter finals, will take on Greenock Morton.

And East Fife find themselves with the longest journey in the round after drawing Welsh Premier League leaders The New Saints, who will welcome Greig McDonald’s side to their Shropshire ground.

The ties will take place on the weekend of October 14/15.