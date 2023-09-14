SPFL Trust Trophy sends Dundee United to Peterhead as fourth round draw delivers Fife v Angus and Wales v Fife clashes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SPFL Trust Trophy sends Dundee United to Peterhead as fourth round draw delivers Fife v Angus and Wales v Fife clashes

Remaining sides have learned their fourth round fates.

By Sean Hamilton
Jim Goodwin salutes Dundee United fans
Jim Goodwin will take his Dundee United side to face Peterhead in the SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: SNS

Dundee United face a trip to Peterhead in the fourth round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Thursday’s draw sent the Tangerines, who comfortably saw off Dunfermline to book their spot, north to take on Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan’s Blue Toon side.

But there was plenty further interest for fans of Courier country sides.

Competition specialists Raith Rovers – who have reached three consecutive finals, winning in 2022 – will welcome Montrose to Stark’s Park as they aim to further their astonishing tournament record.

Dick Campbell’s Arbroath, having seen off Inverness Caley Thistle 4-2 in the last round, have been rewarded with a long trip to face Queen of the South in Dumfries.

Kelty Hearts, looking to avenge last season’s penalty shootout defeat to Queens in the quarter finals, will take on Greenock Morton.

And East Fife find themselves with the longest journey in the round after drawing Welsh Premier League leaders The New Saints, who will welcome Greig McDonald’s side to their Shropshire ground.

The ties will take place on the weekend of October 14/15.

