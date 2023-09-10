4 Arbroath talking points as Angus side hit Inverness for 4 in SPFL Trust Trophy triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Arbroath talking points as Angus side hit Inverness for 4 in SPFL Trust Trophy triumph

Angus side claimed their third straight win as they swept aside their Highland visitors with a dominant display on Saturday.

Aaron Steele celebrates his first goal for Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Aaron Steele celebrates his first goal for Arbroath. Image: SNS.
By Ewan Smith

Arbroath tasted that winning feeling for the third successive Saturday as they coolly disposed of Inverness in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Their 4-2 win flattered the 10-man Highland visitors who, in reality, could have made the long trip up the A9 on the end of a real battering.

Goals by David Gold, Tam O’Brien, Scott Stewart and Aaron Steele made it comfortable for Arbroath.

That rendered Adam Brooks and Lewis Hyde strikes mere consolation efforts on a day where their sub Harry Lodovica was red carded 60 seconds after coming on as sub.

Courier Sport was at Gayfield to witness the victory and here are four talking points:

Attack-minded Arbroath had real goal threat against Inverness

It’s not an exaggeration to say Arbroath dominated from start to finish.

They had a real creative spark and a cutting edge about their attack.

Dick Campbell’s men scored just 29 goals in the Championship last term and he made bolstering their attack a priority.

Working closely with the club’s head of recruitment Barry Sellars, Campbell has added real quality in his frontline.

Jermaine Hylton was the latest player to step up to the plate on Saturday as he terrorised Inverness.

Jermain Hylton was lively early on for Arbroath against Inverness. Image: SNS.

But, more tellingly, the supply chain to the attack is much more fluid than it has ever been.

With 20 shots, Arbroath peppered the Inverness goal.

Three of Arbroath’s four goals came from defenders and the other was by a midfielder.

That underlines that they have threats all over the park.

Awesome Aaron Steele

Arbroath have signed nine players so far this term and more could be added before the end of the month.

So is it too premature to pick the best one?

Aaron Steele scored his first-ever goal for Arbroath in the win over Inverness. Image: SNS.

Steele has been an exceptional piece of business and looks like a player with real growth in his game.

Steele is only 21 but plays with a level of maturity you’d expect from a player in their late 20s with hundreds of senior games behind them.

Athletic, quick, strong in the tackle and a real threat in the opposition box, Steele capped off another fine afternoon with a late goal.

Magical Michael McKenna

Michael McKenna has been one of the most important players in the Arbroath squad for the last few years.

When he plays, Arbroath tend to play.

Arbroath midfielder Michael McKenna.
Michael McKenna has been excellent for Arbroath this season. Image: SNS

And right now, McKenna is in a rich vein of form.

The midfielder had a slow start to the season as he worked his way to full match fitness in the Viaplay Cup.

But his energetic runs – which have seen him clock over 11km on the GPS – and creative passing helped cut Inverness open at will.

And having prolific targets to find with his passes is the icing on the cake for Arbroath.

Red card call – how much did it impact on game?

With Arbroath 2-1 up and in control, Inverness pressed the self-destruct button as they went down to 10 men.

Sub Harry Lodovica had only been on the park for 60 second when he was sent-off.

Inverness were reduced to 10 men at Arbroath. Image: SNS.

Lodovica lost control of the ball and went in dangerously high on Michael McKenna.

He was shown a straight red – a decision that even Inverness boss Billy Dodds didn’t dispute in his post-match interview.

That certainly didn’t help matters for the visitors.

It opened up even more gaps for Arbroath expose and Stewart and Steele took full advantage with late goals.

But, in reality, Arbroath were always winning this game v 10 or 11 men.

