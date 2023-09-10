St Johnstone legend Sergei Baltacha reveals grandson Alex has joined Perth club’s academy and is a ball-playing centre-back like him

The grandson of St Johnstone legend Sergei Baltacha has joined the Perth club’s academy.

The former Soviet Union and Dynamo Kyiv great is thrilled that young Alex is following in his McDiarmid Park footsteps.

And he hopes to one day watch him play for the Saints first team – then at Hampden with Scotland.

Son of Sergei Jr, himself an ex-professional footballer who played for St Mirren and Scotland under-21s, Alex was picked up by Saints in the summer.

Like his grandad, who enjoyed a glittering career which included the Euro ’88 final and Cup Winners’ Cup glory, he is a ball-playing centre-half.

The footballing genes are strong and Sergei Sr is delighted that Alex is starting out with a club he still holds close to his heart from the early 1990s when he signed from Ipswich Town.

“There’s a new generation of the Baltacha family at St Johnstone!” he told Courier Sport.

“Sergei’s son, Alex, signed a couple of months ago.

“He’s just started secondary school in Glasgow.

“He’s a very good central defender.

“Technically he’s excellent, he’s strong in the air, fast and works very hard.

“Sergei is 6ft 5in and last time I asked Alex, he said he’s already taller than me!

“He’s being taught to be ‘universal’ and play with both feet like the best European central defenders.

“He’s got a strong mentality – Sergei had my mentality and Alex does as well.

“Sergei was very unlucky.

“He played for Scotland under-21s and Arsene Wenger wanted to sign him but St Mirren couldn’t agree money and he got injuries.

“I used to coach Sergei and now I‘m giving Alex some drills to do.

“He wants to learn and hopefully, if he gets my luck and not his dad’s luck, he’ll be a player for St Johnstone and Scotland one day.”

Helping out at McDiarmid Park

Baltacha spent several years working in Charlton Athletic’s academy, helping develop the likes of Joe Gomez and Ademola Lookman.

He would love to give Saints the benefit of his vast experience if and when he decides to move back to Scotland.

“I’m glad it was St Johnstone who spotted Alex,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to coming back to McDiarmid Park – the fans know how much I think of them and I want to tell them in person.

“If I can help football-wise in the future, I would love to do that. To give something back.

“My youngest son is going to university now and I can see myself living in Scotland in a couple of years.”