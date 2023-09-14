Perth’s former Tavern pub to reopen as Slainte Bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Perth’s former Tavern pub to reopen as Slainte Bar

Publican David Barnett is on the hunt for sports memorabilia to decorate the venue.

By Chloe Burrell
David Barnett and The Tavern pub in Perth
Publican David Barnett is reopening the former Tavern 1843 bar in Perth. Image: Supplied/Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

A former Perth pub is set to reopen under a new name and management.

The Tavern 1843 on South Street closed in July.

The bar was also formerly known as the Scaramouche and the St Johnstone Tavern.

The pub will now reopen at the end of September named Slainte Bar – the Gaelic word for health.

Food will also be served from mid-October.

Plans to have Perth’s Slainte Bar ‘bouncing’ after Tavern revamp

David Barnett, manager of the Caledonian Bar on High Street, will be at the helm of Slainte Bar.

He hopes it will add to the “great pub scene” on South Street.

He told The Courier: “We are hoping to open on September 29.

“The Caledonian is pretty busy so we thought it would be nice to also look at a bigger venue.

The Tavern, when it was known as Scaramouche, was always a great pub when we were younger so we thought, let’s go for it.

Inside the new Slainte Bar in Perth.
Slainte Bar is undergoing some redecoration. Image: Supplied
Inside Slainte Bar in Perth.
Slainte Bar will welcome customers later this month. Image: Supplied

“We’re looking forward to it as there are lots of great pubs already on South Street and we’re hoping to add to that.

“It was a bit unloved, so we have just been tidying it up and redecorating. TVs have also been put in.

“There is a mural that we are going to keep as it’s a nice nod to old Perth.

“We’re continuing on with the Scottish theme, hence the name, and it is really quite exciting.

“In the 90s it was always bouncing. With the live music we will have, we’re hoping to get it busy once more.”

Slainte Bar Perth: Plea for sports memorabilia

David is also looking for sports memorabilia of any kind that he can put on display in Slainte Bar.

He added: “In the male toilets of the Caledonian, there are old photos of junior teams from the 50s and 60s and old St Johnstone memorabilia, so we want to do that at Slainte.

“We’re looking for old memorabilia from any sport at all.

“It could be bowling or curling as Perth is known for those too.

“We’re also wanting females to get involved as well so it’s not just male-dominated.

“We can’t wait to make it feel loved again.”

Anyone wishing to donate an item can do so through the Caledonian Bar.

Conversation