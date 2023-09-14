Perth’s former Tavern pub to reopen as Slainte Bar

A former Perth pub is set to reopen under a new name and management.

The Tavern 1843 on South Street closed in July.

The bar was also formerly known as the Scaramouche and the St Johnstone Tavern.

The pub will now reopen at the end of September named Slainte Bar – the Gaelic word for health.

Food will also be served from mid-October.

Plans to have Perth’s Slainte Bar ‘bouncing’ after Tavern revamp

David Barnett, manager of the Caledonian Bar on High Street, will be at the helm of Slainte Bar.

He hopes it will add to the “great pub scene” on South Street.

He told The Courier: “We are hoping to open on September 29.

“The Caledonian is pretty busy so we thought it would be nice to also look at a bigger venue.

“The Tavern, when it was known as Scaramouche, was always a great pub when we were younger so we thought, let’s go for it.

“We’re looking forward to it as there are lots of great pubs already on South Street and we’re hoping to add to that.

“It was a bit unloved, so we have just been tidying it up and redecorating. TVs have also been put in.

“There is a mural that we are going to keep as it’s a nice nod to old Perth.

“We’re continuing on with the Scottish theme, hence the name, and it is really quite exciting.

“In the 90s it was always bouncing. With the live music we will have, we’re hoping to get it busy once more.”

Slainte Bar Perth: Plea for sports memorabilia

David is also looking for sports memorabilia of any kind that he can put on display in Slainte Bar.

He added: “In the male toilets of the Caledonian, there are old photos of junior teams from the 50s and 60s and old St Johnstone memorabilia, so we want to do that at Slainte.

“We’re looking for old memorabilia from any sport at all.

“It could be bowling or curling as Perth is known for those too.

“We’re also wanting females to get involved as well so it’s not just male-dominated.

“We can’t wait to make it feel loved again.”

Anyone wishing to donate an item can do so through the Caledonian Bar.