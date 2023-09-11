LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s deadly duo Kai Fotheringham and Declan Glass helping Tangerines hit their groove

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s deadly duo Kai Fotheringham and Declan Glass helping Tangerines hit their groove

Academy graduates are shining at Tannadice as momentum builds for Jim Goodwin's side says ex-United defender Lee Wilkie.

Declan Glass and Kai Fotheringham celebrate with Louis Moult as United beat Dunfermline.
Declan Glass and Kai Fotheringham celebrate with Louis Moult as United beat Dunfermline. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United have found their groove this season – it’s a perfect situation for manager Jim Goodwin.

The SPFL Trust Trophy won’t be high on the agenda at Tannadice but Saturday’s 3-0 win over Dunfermline couldn’t have gone better for the Tangerines.

It may not be an important competition but you still want to win, you want to keep the momentum going.

For a manager, you also want to do that with the minimum amount of effort.

They did that with three goals in the first half.

Jim Goodwin salutes the Dundee United fans.
Jim Goodwin salutes the United fans. Image: SNS

Ideally, too, you want to give yourself the chance to give some young players some crucial first-team exposure.

Flynn Duffy, Owen Stirton and Scott Constable all got on the pitch in the second half.

That’s fantastic for those players individually but also for the club and its desire to promote their own academy products.

United's Owen Stirton on the ball.
United’s Owen Stirton on the ball. Image: Shutterstock

As well as that trio of young lads getting an opportunity, two other academy graduates were doing the business.

Kai Fotheringham

Kai Fotheringham is looking more and more confident with each passing game – he obviously got on the scoresheet against Airdrieonians last time out and then had a hand in all three goals on Saturday.

Knowing his character, he’ll be disappointed he didn’t get on the scoresheet himself.

Kai has really stepped up to the plate recently and he’ll be buzzing right now.

Long may that continue because United have a really talented player on their hands.

Declan Glass

The same goes for Declan Glass.

Goodwin has been full of praise for the 23-year-old this season and rightly so.

His goal at the weekend was really well-taken.

He’s always had talent but I’ve felt he’s been quite unlucky during his time in the first-team at Tannadice.

Injuries have played their part but he’s never been able to get that regular run in the team.

Declan Glass made it 3-0 for Dundee United.
Glass made it 3-0 to Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock

It feels like he’s really got a manager who believes in him and that’s paying off.

Off the pitch, he’s a really likeable character who looks after himself well and doesn’t muck around – he ticks all the boxes for a manager.

Now he’s doing it on the pitch and you can see the confidence in his game.

If he can use that to kick on – same with Fotheringham – then the Tangerines are in really good shape this season.

Dundee United v Morton

That’s now six wins from seven, just one draw, and only one goal conceded through that run.

They are scoring goals and not giving much away at all, defence and attack working very well.

Fotheringham takes on Dunfermline
Dundee United’s Kai Fotheringham takes on Dunfermline. Image: Shutterstock

The balance between those two sides looks perfect right now – something I don’t think has been right at United for years.

Next up is a Greenock Morton side at home.

That’ll be a different sort of test – they’ve been struggling of late and United will be big favourites.

They’ll have to handle that and Goodwin will have to keep his players focused.

It’s been a great start but they must keep things going.

