LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s deadly duo Kai Fotheringham and Declan Glass helping Tangerines hit their groove

Dundee United have found their groove this season – it’s a perfect situation for manager Jim Goodwin.

The SPFL Trust Trophy won’t be high on the agenda at Tannadice but Saturday’s 3-0 win over Dunfermline couldn’t have gone better for the Tangerines.

It may not be an important competition but you still want to win, you want to keep the momentum going.

For a manager, you also want to do that with the minimum amount of effort.

They did that with three goals in the first half.

Ideally, too, you want to give yourself the chance to give some young players some crucial first-team exposure.

Flynn Duffy, Owen Stirton and Scott Constable all got on the pitch in the second half.

That’s fantastic for those players individually but also for the club and its desire to promote their own academy products.

As well as that trio of young lads getting an opportunity, two other academy graduates were doing the business.

Kai Fotheringham

Kai Fotheringham is looking more and more confident with each passing game – he obviously got on the scoresheet against Airdrieonians last time out and then had a hand in all three goals on Saturday.

Knowing his character, he’ll be disappointed he didn’t get on the scoresheet himself.

Kai has really stepped up to the plate recently and he’ll be buzzing right now.

Long may that continue because United have a really talented player on their hands.

Declan Glass

The same goes for Declan Glass.

Goodwin has been full of praise for the 23-year-old this season and rightly so.

His goal at the weekend was really well-taken.

He’s always had talent but I’ve felt he’s been quite unlucky during his time in the first-team at Tannadice.

Injuries have played their part but he’s never been able to get that regular run in the team.

It feels like he’s really got a manager who believes in him and that’s paying off.

Off the pitch, he’s a really likeable character who looks after himself well and doesn’t muck around – he ticks all the boxes for a manager.

Now he’s doing it on the pitch and you can see the confidence in his game.

If he can use that to kick on – same with Fotheringham – then the Tangerines are in really good shape this season.

Dundee United v Morton

That’s now six wins from seven, just one draw, and only one goal conceded through that run.

They are scoring goals and not giving much away at all, defence and attack working very well.

The balance between those two sides looks perfect right now – something I don’t think has been right at United for years.

Next up is a Greenock Morton side at home.

That’ll be a different sort of test – they’ve been struggling of late and United will be big favourites.

They’ll have to handle that and Goodwin will have to keep his players focused.

It’s been a great start but they must keep things going.