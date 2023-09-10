Jim Goodwin hails Declan Glass ‘quality’ as Dundee United dump bare bones Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin hails Declan Glass ‘quality’ as Dundee United dump bare bones Dunfermline

Jim Goodwin was full of praise for Glass' performance as United progressed in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

By Neil Robertson
Jim Goodwin applauds Dundee United fans after his side's SPFL Trust Trophy win over Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Jim Goodwin applauds Dundee United fans after his side's SPFL Trust Trophy win over Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Jim Goodwin singled out Declan Glass for special praise after Dundee United beat Dunfermline in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy at Tannadice.

The Terrors extended their unbeaten run to seven games with this victory over the Pars, secured thanks to a Louis Moult header, an own goal from Dunfermline’s Aaron Comrie with Glass adding a superb third all before half-time.

And Goodwin admitted he was delighted to see midfielder Glass making his mark with United after six loan spells in recent years.

The manager said: “All three goals were very good. We asked the wide men to be positive and to be attack-minded.

“Kai Fotheringham put in a good ball in for Moult and the second one was a good example of putting a good ball into a good area and the Dunfermline defender, unfortunately for him, couldn’t do anything but turn it into his own net.

“Glassy’s one was the pick of the bunch.

“What the showreel didn’t show was when Glenn Middleton, when we lost the ball.

“He must have run 50 yards to knock Michael O’Halloran off the ball and then Glassy does his thing. A wee drop of the shoulder and what a goal.

“He has been so good over the last three games. He has had a tough time in recent seasons with injuries and knowing whether he was wanted under different regimes.

“I spoke to him at the end of last season and told him he would get opportunities with us.

“I have always admired him as a player. We have tried to work on his strength and fitness a little bit but he has real quality.

Declan Glass celebrates notching Dundee United’s decisive third goal against Dunfermline. Image: Richard Wiseman/Shutterstock

We got the job done in the opening 45 minutes. The players were excellent from the first whistle and showed a real statement of intent. To get the goals and the timing goals were important.”

James McPake laments ‘sloppy goals’

Dunfermline boss James McPake’s squad was down to the bare bones for the game and he admitted he had expected a tough afternoon.

McPake said: “It was disappointing to lose the game. It was sloppy  goals, I would need to see them back.

“I don’t think it looked like the players chucked it, they kept going.

“Sometimes you can let the game go and it can become a right sore one.

“The people we had out with injury and not being able to play in this competition, it was always going to be a tough afternoon.

“We had nine out in total and that’s not including Alex Jakubiak who was here but we were not going to risk him.

“Touch wood we will be stronger next week if we can get away from these injuries.”

