Jim Goodwin hails Declan Glass ‘quality’ as Dundee United dump bare bones Dunfermline

Jim Goodwin singled out Declan Glass for special praise after Dundee United beat Dunfermline in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy at Tannadice.

The Terrors extended their unbeaten run to seven games with this victory over the Pars, secured thanks to a Louis Moult header, an own goal from Dunfermline’s Aaron Comrie with Glass adding a superb third all before half-time.

And Goodwin admitted he was delighted to see midfielder Glass making his mark with United after six loan spells in recent years.

The manager said: “All three goals were very good. We asked the wide men to be positive and to be attack-minded.

“Kai Fotheringham put in a good ball in for Moult and the second one was a good example of putting a good ball into a good area and the Dunfermline defender, unfortunately for him, couldn’t do anything but turn it into his own net.

“Glassy’s one was the pick of the bunch.

“What the showreel didn’t show was when Glenn Middleton, when we lost the ball.

“He must have run 50 yards to knock Michael O’Halloran off the ball and then Glassy does his thing. A wee drop of the shoulder and what a goal.

“He has been so good over the last three games. He has had a tough time in recent seasons with injuries and knowing whether he was wanted under different regimes.

“I spoke to him at the end of last season and told him he would get opportunities with us.

“I have always admired him as a player. We have tried to work on his strength and fitness a little bit but he has real quality.

“We got the job done in the opening 45 minutes. The players were excellent from the first whistle and showed a real statement of intent. To get the goals and the timing goals were important.”

James McPake laments ‘sloppy goals’

Dunfermline boss James McPake’s squad was down to the bare bones for the game and he admitted he had expected a tough afternoon.

McPake said: “It was disappointing to lose the game. It was sloppy goals, I would need to see them back.

“I don’t think it looked like the players chucked it, they kept going.

“Sometimes you can let the game go and it can become a right sore one.

“The people we had out with injury and not being able to play in this competition, it was always going to be a tough afternoon.

“We had nine out in total and that’s not including Alex Jakubiak who was here but we were not going to risk him.

“Touch wood we will be stronger next week if we can get away from these injuries.”