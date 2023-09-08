Dunfermline complete signing of former Dundee star Alex Jakubiak

Dunfermline have completed the signing of striker Alex Jakubiak on a deal until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old becomes James McPake’s eighth signing of the season.

Jakubiak has reunited with the Pars boss and his assistant Dave Mackay after playing under the duo at Dundee.

The forward left Dens Park at the end of last season after helping the club to the Championship title.

Towards the end of the season, he formed a dangerous strike partnership with Zach Robinson as Dundee clinched the league title on the final day.

Jakubiak scored 10 goals in all competitions during the last campaign and will now look to bolster the Pars attack.

Alex Jakubiak arrives amid spate of Dunfermline injuries

The free agent’s arrival is especially timely given a spate of injuries and other factors ruling NINE players out of this weekend’s SPFL Trust Trophy third-round tie against Dundee United.

McPake will have Jakubiak – who has been training with the club and will wear the No 14 shirt – available for Dunfermline’s second trip to Tannadice within a month, subject to SFA clearance.

McPake brought the striker to Dens Park in the summer of 2020 but Jakubiak then suffered “micro-injuries” that severely disrupted his game time.