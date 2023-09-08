Dunfermline complete signing of former Dundee star Alex Jakubiak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dunfermline complete signing of former Dundee star Alex Jakubiak

The free agent has completed his move to East End Park.

By Craig Cairns
Alex Jakubiak becomes Dunfermline's eighth signing of the season.
Dunfermline have completed the signing of striker Alex Jakubiak on a deal until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old becomes James McPake’s eighth signing of the season.

Jakubiak has reunited with the Pars boss and his assistant Dave Mackay after playing under the duo at Dundee.

The forward left Dens Park at the end of last season after helping the club to the Championship title.

Dunfermline’s latest recruit Alex Jakubiak. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Towards the end of the season, he formed a dangerous strike partnership with Zach Robinson as Dundee clinched the league title on the final day.

Jakubiak scored 10 goals in all competitions during the last campaign and will now look to bolster the Pars attack.

Alex Jakubiak arrives amid spate of Dunfermline injuries

The free agent’s arrival is especially timely given a spate of injuries and other factors ruling NINE players out of this weekend’s SPFL Trust Trophy third-round tie against Dundee United.

Alex Jakubiak will wear the No 14 shirt for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

McPake will have Jakubiak – who has been training with the club and will wear the No 14 shirt – available for Dunfermline’s second trip to Tannadice within a month, subject to SFA clearance.

McPake brought the striker to Dens Park in the summer of 2020 but Jakubiak then suffered “micro-injuries” that severely disrupted his game time.

