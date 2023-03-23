Dundee star Alex Jakubiak opens up on bond with fellow frontman Zach Robinson as he targets more first-team chances

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alex Jakubiak had to wait almost eight months for a league start at Dens Park before playing a leading role in Tuesday’s 3-1 success over Ayr United.

Dundee were in need of a lift after a number of stumbles in their Championship chase for promotion.

And they got that against the Honest Men with Jakubiak and strike partner Zach Robinson key to a vibrant attacking display from the Dark Blues.

It was the first time the two had started together for Dundee.

But the chemistry between the duo has built off the pitch since Robinson arrived on loan from AFC Wimbledon.

And that is starting to show on the park with the strike partnership combining to give Dundee that crucial second goal against Ayr on Tuesday.

‘We understand each other’

Jakubiak said: “We have a good relationship off the pitch as well which always helps.

“We stay in the same building and car share.

“On the pitch we understand each other and we link well together.

“The Cove game where we both came on he set me up similar to my Ayr one. He beat a few players and he was so unselfish, just laying it off to me. So I owe him one.

“If I was in the same position I would do the same for him.

“Even in training, we have a good understanding with each other and we have shown on the pitch that we can be a threat in this league.

“So if the manager decides that’s the way to go forward and he wants to play us in the next game, then I know both of us will give 100% again.”

‘Something to think about’

Jakubiak certainly wants more chances to impress as the crucial part of the campaign begins in earnest.

From April 1, Dundee have seven matches in 34 days to overhaul the four-point lead Queen’s Park have built up.

His entire three years at Dens Park has been beset by different injury problems and Tuesday’s match was only his 38th appearance for the Dark Blues since signing in 2020.

Now, though, he looks injury-free and the goals are starting to come as well – his strike against Ayr was his third league goal of the season and seventh in all competitions.

And he’s keen for more.

“I was saying to Zach that Tuesday was my first home league start since the first game of the season,” the former Scotland U/19 international added.

“I have had injuries and have not been picked but I was thinking about it before the game when the gaffer named the team.

“I started against Morton away and in a few cup games as well but that was only my second home league start so I am happy with that.

“It is the manager’s choice, he has picked me and we have won the game so hopefully I have given him something to think about for the next one.

“I am happy to contribute with a goal but we won the game which is the main thing.

“We said before the game just how important it was to get three points on the board.

“Queen’s Park are top of the league and we are still chasing them so it is vital we get as many points as possible to catch up with them.”