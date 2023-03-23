Dundee star Alex Jakubiak opens up on bond with fellow frontman Zach Robinson as he targets more first-team chances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee star Alex Jakubiak opens up on bond with fellow frontman Zach Robinson as he targets more first-team chances

By George Cran
Alex Jakubiak notched his seventh goal of the season against Ayr on Tuesday. Image: SNS.
Alex Jakubiak notched his seventh goal of the season against Ayr on Tuesday. Image: SNS.

Alex Jakubiak had to wait almost eight months for a league start at Dens Park before playing a leading role in Tuesday’s 3-1 success over Ayr United.

Dundee were in need of a lift after a number of stumbles in their Championship chase for promotion.

And they got that against the Honest Men with Jakubiak and strike partner Zach Robinson key to a vibrant attacking display from the Dark Blues.

It was the first time the two had started together for Dundee.

But the chemistry between the duo has built off the pitch since Robinson arrived on loan from AFC Wimbledon.

Alex Jakubiak thanks Zach Robinson for the assist against Ayr United. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

And that is starting to show on the park with the strike partnership combining to give Dundee that crucial second goal against Ayr on Tuesday.

‘We understand each other’

Jakubiak said: “We have a good relationship off the pitch as well which always helps.

“We stay in the same building and car share.

“On the pitch we understand each other and we link well together.

“The Cove game where we both came on he set me up similar to my Ayr one. He beat a few players and he was so unselfish, just laying it off to me. So I owe him one.

“If I was in the same position I would do the same for him.

“Even in training, we have a good understanding with each other and we have shown on the pitch that we can be a threat in this league.

“So if the manager decides that’s the way to go forward and he wants to play us in the next game, then I know both of us will give 100% again.”

‘Something to think about’

Jakubiak certainly wants more chances to impress as the crucial part of the campaign begins in earnest.

From April 1, Dundee have seven matches in 34 days to overhaul the four-point lead Queen’s Park have built up.

His entire three years at Dens Park has been beset by different injury problems and Tuesday’s match was only his 38th appearance for the Dark Blues since signing in 2020.

Now, though, he looks injury-free and the goals are starting to come as well – his strike against Ayr was his third league goal of the season and seventh in all competitions.

And he’s keen for more.

“I was saying to Zach that Tuesday was my first home league start since the first game of the season,” the former Scotland U/19 international added.

Alex Jakubiak strikes against Ayr. Image: SNS.

“I have had injuries and have not been picked but I was thinking about it before the game when the gaffer named the team.

“I started against Morton away and in a few cup games as well but that was only my second home league start so I am happy with that.

“It is the manager’s choice, he has picked me and we have won the game so hopefully I have given him something to think about for the next one.

“I am happy to contribute with a goal but we won the game which is the main thing.

“We said before the game just how important it was to get three points on the board.

“Queen’s Park are top of the league and we are still chasing them so it is vital we get as many points as possible to catch up with them.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented