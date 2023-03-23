Seven-hour power cut in Perth after smoke seen coming from manhole cover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Seven-hour power cut in Perth after smoke seen coming from manhole cover

Witnesses described smelling burnt wiring during the incident on Rannoch Road.

By Kieran Webster
Rannoch Road in Perth was closed after reports of smoke coming from the ground. Image: Stuart Cowper
Rannoch Road in Perth was closed after reports of smoke coming from the ground. Image: Stuart Cowper

Some Perth properties were left without power for more than seven hours after an electrical fault caused smoke to come up through a manhole cover.

Rannoch Road was cordoned off just before 9pm on Wednesday after initial reports of an underground fire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and while there was no blaze, there was smoke coming from an area below the ground.

Locals also reported smelling burnt wiring.

Workers from gas network SGN and electricity firm SSEN dug up the area to investigate and fix the problem.

Smell of burnt wiring

One witness said: “In addition to the police and fire crews, engineers from both SGN and SSE were on site.

“They had started to dig up parts of the pavement with pneumatic drills and then a small digger arrived on site.

“A number of manhole covers had been opened up both on Rannoch Road and at the bottom of Campsie Road.

Workers from SGN and SSE were at the scene. Image: Stuart Cowper

“Power in parts of the area had also gone out as a result, and some local residents had come down to see what was going on.

“There was a smell of burnt wiring which suggested it had been an underground fire.”

A fire service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 8.52pm on Wednesday to assist gas and hydro engineers after a report of smoke coming from a gas plate on Rannoch Road in Perth.

“One appliance was dispatched from Perth station.

“A cordon was set up around the immediate site and officers were on standby.

“They were later stood down at 10.36pm.”

Traffic was diverted during the incident. Image: Stuart Cowper

A spokesperson for electricity firm SSEN said the issue had been caused by a “deterioration in an underground joint”.

They said: “At 8.49pm, fuses in the nearby Leny Road transformer operated, taking 147 customers off supply.

“SSEN engineers arrived on site, identified the cause of the problem and replaced the damaged cable.

Fault fixed by 4am

“All customers were restored just before 4am this morning and no further work is needed.

“SSEN would like to apologise to any customers affected by this fault.”

A spokesperson for SGN told The Courier: “We attended Rannoch Road in Perth last night following the damage to our gas main caused by an electrical cable.

“Our engineers isolated our gas main, so that the cable could be repaired safely.”

