Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails ‘relentless’ Alex Jakubiak and Zach Robinson as Dark Blues see off Ayr at Dens

By George Cran
March 21 2023, 10.42pm
Jakubiak and Robinson celebrate after combining for Dundee's second goal. Image: SNS.
Jakubiak and Robinson celebrate after combining for Dundee's second goal. Image: SNS.

Dundee put in one of their best performances of the season in defeating Ayr 3-1 at Dens Park.

That’s according to manager Gary Bowyer after the Dark Blues cut Queen’s Park’s lead at the top of the Championship to four points.

An early header from Ryan Sweeney set Bowyer’s side on their way before Dipo Akinyemi took advantage of some slack defending just minutes later to make it 1-1.

Bowyer, though, was pleased with the response of his side after that and they took the game away from the Honest Men in the second half.

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer in the Dens dugout against Ayr. Image: SNS.

First Alex Jakubiak struck his seventh goal of the campaign on 59 minutes before Luke McCowan sealed the points with 10 minutes remaining.

“I’m delighted, I think it was one of the best performances of the season,” Bowyer said.

“We really took the game to Ayr. Started off ever so well, the goalie – as he has done against us – made three or four good saves first half.

“I’m delighted to score from a set-piece because the staff have done a hell of a lot of work with the players so to get one should give them confidence in the work they do.

“I’m disappointed with the goal we conceded but I was impressed with how we responded to that. We didn’t go under and kept playing.

“We were a threat all night.”

Front two

Bowyer made a tactical switch as he partnered Jakubiak up front with Zach Robinson in a 4-4-2 set-up.

And the two combined impressively throughout the contest with Robinson setting up Jakubiak’s goal.

Jakubiak fires Dundee 2-1 in front. Image: SNS.

“We always had that plan for this game,” Bowyer added.

“I’m pleased with the pair of them. They were relentless in their work-rate.

“One gets the goal but it came from that work-rate.

“Before that goal went in, we got into some great positions and just didn’t make that final pass.

“We still have work to do with that but we’ll build off tonight.”

