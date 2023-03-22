Angus mums roll the dice with new Dundee board game cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus mums roll the dice with new Dundee board game cafe

By Alasdair Clark
March 22 2023, 5.22am
Dundee board game cafe Laura and Emma
Laura Stevenson and Emma Barry want to open the cafe on Dundee's Murraygate. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Dundee’s Murraygate could soon be home to a new board game cafe.

Combining their love of board games and good food, Laura Stevenson and Emma Barry have revealed their plan for the new addition to the city – named Cake or Dice.

With hopes to open the cafe on Dundee’s Murraygate, the duo plan to team up with others to raise £15,000 for the community project.

Driven by a passion to combat loneliness, the Brechin-based mums say they want to create a warm, welcoming space for everyone.

Not just cakes and games at Dundee cafe

While the cafe will seek to attract Dundee’s dedicated gamers and adventurers, Laura and Emma say it will also have strong focus on supporting the local community.

In an announcement launching the plans, they said: “At the heart of the cafe is our passion for helping the community.

“We are already both very active in the community and have been for many years.

“When it came to creating a space, we wanted to make sure that it would serve the community, not just cake and games but so much more.”

The cafe will be called Cake or Dice. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Both Emma and Laura experienced isolation after diagnosed with long-term illness and having children, so are keen to help others experiencing similar issues.

They added: “Cake or Dice will provide a safe, warm, and welcoming space with comfy chairs, cushions, and the odd blanket or two to make sure that you feel right at home.

“We want to invite customers to leave the every day stresses of daily life at the door and enter a mystical and magical themed setting.”

The new cafe will be called Cake or Dice.

“Once in the cafe the customers can enjoy a meal and save a meal for someone else.

“If you are feeling a bit lonely don’t worry, there is always someone that will happily have a chat or play a game with.”

No final location has been secured, but the pair are keen to explore renting a vacant former charity shop on the Murraygate.

It will be a welcome addition for the area, which has seen a number of businesses close including the Game store and nearby Farmfoods.

M&S also has plans to exit the area with the opening of a new superstore elsewhere in Dundee.

It would be a welcome addition to the area, which has seen many shops close down. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The pair are currently seeking backers who want to support the project, with those who donate eligible for a variety of special awards.

Laura and Emma added: “To bring the cafe to life there is a Crowdfunder to raise some much-needed funds.

“In the meantime the Cake or Dice family will be at DeeCon and are sharing their journey in starting a small business on YouTube.

You can support the project online.

