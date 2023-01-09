Dundee Game store to close in latest city centre blow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Game store to close in latest city centre blow

By Matteo Bell
January 9 2023, 3.30pm Updated: January 9 2023, 3.37pm
The Game store on Murraygate. Image: Matteo Bell/ DC Thomson
The Game store on Murraygate. Image: Matteo Bell/ DC Thomson

Dundee’s Game store is set to close – leaving another empty spot in the city centre.

Signs have been put up at the video game shop on Murraygate saying all stock must go ahead of the closure.

Staff have been advising customers the store will close on January 21, although this has not yet be confirmed by owners.

Product prices are already being cut in a bid to clear stock.

Shoppers disappointed by Dundee Game closure

Shoppers are disappointed with the news, saying it is the latest blow to the city centre.

The unit, between Specsavers and Marks and Spencer, sits across from the former Tesco Metro and Sports Direct which has been closed since November 2019.

Several other shops in the city centre have closed within the last year, including Madigans on Castle Street and Big Dog Books on Exchange Street.

A sign in the shop’s window. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson

Dylan Carse, 26, said: “I think it’s the area now – any potential businesses are going to take a look around and go ‘there’s rubbish there, graffiti there’.

“It’s a shame.

“Part of my childhood nostalgia is going into these shops and now you can just turn around in the Murraygate and say ‘that’s closed, that’s closed, that’s closed’.”

‘Everything is shutting down – it’s depressing’

It is not yet known why the branch is closing, however elsewhere in the UK branches have been closed and moved into Frasers department stores, owned by the same company.

Shopper Kelsey Hunter, 27, said: “Everything is shutting down – it’s depressing.

“The town itself is starting to put people off.

“Now this is just going to be another empty place.”

Staff at the store were unable to provide any other information on the closure and  Game’s parent company, Frasers Group, did not respond to a request for comment.

