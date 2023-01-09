Dundee Game store to close in latest city centre blow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s Game store is set to close – leaving another empty spot in the city centre.

Signs have been put up at the video game shop on Murraygate saying all stock must go ahead of the closure.

Staff have been advising customers the store will close on January 21, although this has not yet be confirmed by owners.

Product prices are already being cut in a bid to clear stock.

Shoppers disappointed by Dundee Game closure

Shoppers are disappointed with the news, saying it is the latest blow to the city centre.

The unit, between Specsavers and Marks and Spencer, sits across from the former Tesco Metro and Sports Direct which has been closed since November 2019.

Several other shops in the city centre have closed within the last year, including Madigans on Castle Street and Big Dog Books on Exchange Street.

Dylan Carse, 26, said: “I think it’s the area now – any potential businesses are going to take a look around and go ‘there’s rubbish there, graffiti there’.

“It’s a shame.

“Part of my childhood nostalgia is going into these shops and now you can just turn around in the Murraygate and say ‘that’s closed, that’s closed, that’s closed’.”

‘Everything is shutting down – it’s depressing’

It is not yet known why the branch is closing, however elsewhere in the UK branches have been closed and moved into Frasers department stores, owned by the same company.

Shopper Kelsey Hunter, 27, said: “Everything is shutting down – it’s depressing.

“The town itself is starting to put people off.

“Now this is just going to be another empty place.”

Staff at the store were unable to provide any other information on the closure and Game’s parent company, Frasers Group, did not respond to a request for comment.