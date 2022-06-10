Dundee’s Castle Street tea room Madigan’s forced to close due to rising living costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee’s Castle Street tea room Madigan’s forced to close due to rising living costs

By Mariam Okhai
June 10 2022, 5.00pm
Owner Wendy Scullin outside Madigan's tearoom and bookshop.
Rising living costs, pandemic struggles and various road works have pushed owner, Wendy Scullin, to close Madigan’s Tea Room in Dundee after a decade in business.

The 37-year-old currently runs the Castle Street venue with her mother, Audrey Scullin, and announced on Facebook that June would be their last month of trade.

Despite the news being a shock to many of their customers, for Wendy the decision to close has been a long time coming due to various issues affecting the business.

Wendy Scullin makes the decision to close Madigan's.
Wendy said the cost of living crisis was the biggest factor that forced her to make the decision, with the cost of ingredients and products continuing to sky rocket.

Wendy said: “There were a lot of considerations we had to make but the cost of living crisis  has hit us quite hard.

“We had just managed to make it through the pandemic and then prices including electricity and everything else kept going up.

“But footfall not going up has been a major factor in us deciding to close the doors after 10 years.”

Facebook post from Madigan's tearoom and bookshop about closing.
Pandemic struggles

Being located in the city centre, the majority of traffic at Madigan’s came from people walking by and employees from nearby offices.

Once the pandemic hit this reduced dramatically and Wendy says it has still not returned to the numbers of visitors pre-pandemic.

“Our main Monday to Friday business has always been the offices and obviously they are not all back yet,” she added.

madigan's
Wendy also outlined that the emergence of the Covid vaccination centre at the Forum Centre (previously retail shop Zara) close by also directly affected the venue.

She said that all of the parking places were taken away for the centre which restricted customers being able to use them.

Road works

As well as pandemic related issues, road works issues have also resulted in many of Madigan’s regular customers being unable to visit the tea room.

Wendy said: “The tunnel that leads to Castle Street from city square was closed for a few months whilst it was getting done up, so people were unable to get to the café.

“And for seven weeks the old Keiller China Shop was being done up on Castle Street.

“There was fencing and portacabins up and that is what really affected us at the end.”

madigan's
As a result many customers were not aware the café was still open. She said many people were put off venturing to the area as a result.

“We always keep a flag up outside the shop and we have done for years, that is how people know we are open,” she said.

“People couldn’t see it when all the portacabins were up and they wouldn’t walk down to see if it was open.”

Looking for a new owner

After taking up a new job as a Labour councillor for Lochee with Dundee City Council, Wendy is hoping to pass the lease hold onto another budding entrepreneur.

Seating 26 people, the venue is ready to be taken on by someone looking to open a café or use the space for something new.

It is equipped with a coffee machine, service counter and book shelves for the books which are currently being sold at a bargain.

Food is currently limited to soups, sandwiches and cakes due to the premises not having an extractor.

Wendy said: “We don’t have that long left on our lease so we are hoping the landlord gives us a short-term lease for someone to take it on and try it out.

madigan's
“Our landlord doesn’t mind who takes it over and they have been excellent landlords, so it might be good for someone who is not too sure what they want to do.”

With the valuation and lease information to be finalised next week, Wendy is currently holding off on following up with any enquiries.

