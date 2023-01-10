Dundee striker Alex Jakubiak reveals micro muscle tears saw season stall as he bids to make up for lost time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee striker Alex Jakubiak reveals micro muscle tears saw season stall as he bids to make up for lost time

By George Cran
January 10 2023, 7.30am Updated: January 10 2023, 1.43pm
Dundee forward Alex Jakubiak. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee forward Alex Jakubiak. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Dundee forward Alex Jakubiak is determined to do all he can to extend his stay at Dens Park.

Into the final six months of his current deal, the former Scotland U/19 international knows he has to make up for plenty of lost time, however.

Injuries have been a constant scourge of his time at Dens Park.

This, his third season, has been no different after a minor hamstring issue picked up at Raith Rovers in August led to far more troublesome problem.

Jakubiak is still working his way back to fitness.
Jakubiak gets treatment at Stark’s Park in August.

A serious thigh injury two years ago had required surgery and kept the striker out for the majority of his first season at Dundee.

But Jakubiak has revealed some pain earlier this season showed a problem in the same area.

‘Micro tears’

“The problems started at Raith in the second game of the season,” the former Watford man said.

“It was my hamstring and it wasn’t too bad but it was just after that when I was back in training doing some finishing that was when I felt it.

“I had a scan and it revealed loads of little tears where I had my surgery two years ago on the tendon in my quad.

“That healed up fine but around it there were micro tears.

Alex Jakubiak scores from the spot against Hamilton.
Alex Jakubiak started the season in fine fashion.

“After the scan I went to see an osteopath and he looked at my alignment and things like that. He clicked a few joints and I felt good.

“It was good to know what the actual problem was as it was loads of little things affecting me.

“So to finally get that insight and to be told what was actually wrong was a relief.

“Since then the gaffer and the physio have been patient with me saying get it right before we bring you back in.

“But I am all good now.”

Make up for lost time

That relief he hopes can translate into making a first-team impact once more, starting with Tuesday’s SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Dunfermline.

Coming back into the team at the start of this season saw Jakubiak in the best form of his time at Dundee.

Four goals in four games promised much for the campaign to come but then injury struck once more.

Jakubiak celebrates with Tyler French earlier this season. Image: SNS.

And Jakubiak is determined to make up for lost time.

“I feel I have to because of the amount of time I have lost at Dundee,” he added.

“All players get injuries and have time out but for me it sort of gave me a different look at things.

“I hadn’t been injured in the past before coming to Dundee.

“It is only when you are in that position that you start looking at things a bit differently.

“It has made me tougher mentally continually coming back.”

Contract

Now, though, he can’t afford to waste any more time on the treatment table with his contract coming to an end this summer.

“It is always in your mind but you don’t want to think about it too much as you might start putting pressure on yourself,” he said.

“I try not to look that far forward. Obviously I am at that stage where there are only a few months left.

“But for me if I was to get a new contract I have to prove that on the pitch.

“So I can’t think too far ahead, I just have to focus on what I can do to earn that.”

