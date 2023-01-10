Dundee striker Alex Jakubiak reveals micro muscle tears saw season stall as he bids to make up for lost time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee forward Alex Jakubiak is determined to do all he can to extend his stay at Dens Park.

Into the final six months of his current deal, the former Scotland U/19 international knows he has to make up for plenty of lost time, however.

Injuries have been a constant scourge of his time at Dens Park.

This, his third season, has been no different after a minor hamstring issue picked up at Raith Rovers in August led to far more troublesome problem.

A serious thigh injury two years ago had required surgery and kept the striker out for the majority of his first season at Dundee.

But Jakubiak has revealed some pain earlier this season showed a problem in the same area.

‘Micro tears’

“The problems started at Raith in the second game of the season,” the former Watford man said.

“It was my hamstring and it wasn’t too bad but it was just after that when I was back in training doing some finishing that was when I felt it.

“I had a scan and it revealed loads of little tears where I had my surgery two years ago on the tendon in my quad.

“That healed up fine but around it there were micro tears.

“After the scan I went to see an osteopath and he looked at my alignment and things like that. He clicked a few joints and I felt good.

“It was good to know what the actual problem was as it was loads of little things affecting me.

“So to finally get that insight and to be told what was actually wrong was a relief.

“Since then the gaffer and the physio have been patient with me saying get it right before we bring you back in.

“But I am all good now.”

Make up for lost time

That relief he hopes can translate into making a first-team impact once more, starting with Tuesday’s SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Dunfermline.

Coming back into the team at the start of this season saw Jakubiak in the best form of his time at Dundee.

Four goals in four games promised much for the campaign to come but then injury struck once more.

And Jakubiak is determined to make up for lost time.

“I feel I have to because of the amount of time I have lost at Dundee,” he added.

“All players get injuries and have time out but for me it sort of gave me a different look at things.

“I hadn’t been injured in the past before coming to Dundee.

“It is only when you are in that position that you start looking at things a bit differently.

“It has made me tougher mentally continually coming back.”

Contract

Now, though, he can’t afford to waste any more time on the treatment table with his contract coming to an end this summer.

“It is always in your mind but you don’t want to think about it too much as you might start putting pressure on yourself,” he said.

“I try not to look that far forward. Obviously I am at that stage where there are only a few months left.

“But for me if I was to get a new contract I have to prove that on the pitch.

“So I can’t think too far ahead, I just have to focus on what I can do to earn that.”