Fife-founded Polish parachute brigade’s heroic Arnhem role commemorated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife-founded Polish parachute brigade’s heroic Arnhem role commemorated

Polish Scouts walked the Fife coast to the place where the 1st Independent Polish Parachute Brigade was founded in 1941, ahead of wreath laying, lectures and a remembrance service.

By Michael Alexander
Polish Scouts walk the 'Sosabowski Way' in Fife to commemorate the 1st Independent Polish Parachute Brigade. Image: Polish Consul Edinburgh
Polish Scouts walk the 'Sosabowski Way' in Fife to commemorate the 1st Independent Polish Parachute Brigade. Image: Polish Consul Edinburgh

Commemorations have taken place to honour a Polish parachute brigade formed in Fife during the Second World War.

Two days of events took place in the Elie and Falkland areas to commemorate General Stanislaw Sosabowski and his 1st Independent Polish Parachute Brigade.

The unit was formed by Polish exiles on September 23 1941, to parachute into occupied Poland.

Instead, though, it entered combat on the western front, at Arnhem in September 1944, as part of the largest airborne manoeuvre in history.

Why was the 1st Independent Polish Parachute Brigade formed in Fife?

About 24,000 Polish troops were evacuated to the UK in May 1940 and most were sent to Scotland to defend the coastline against invasion.

Many of the men were stationed in Fife.

The 1st Independent Polish Parachute Brigade, led by General Sosabowski, was established with its main training base at the now-derelict Largo House in Upper Largo.

Amid serious concerns raised by Sosabowski about the feasibility of the Arnhem mission, which aimed to secure bridges and towns along the line of the Allied advance, Polish troops were among those killed after being dropped by parachute or glider into Nazi-occupied Holland.

Operation Market Garden also saw more than 6,500 soldiers captured.

Polish Parachute Brigade’s role commemorated in Fife events

Marking the 82nd anniversary of the brigade’s formation and the 79th anniversary of Arnhem, events on the first day of the Fife commemoration included Polish Scouts walking the General Sosabowski Way from Silverburn Park near Lundin Links to Kincraig Point near Elie.

Polish Scouts walk the 'Sosabowski Way' in Fife to commemorate the 1st Independent Polish Parachute Brigade. Image: Polish Consul Edinburgh.
Polish Scouts walk the ‘Sosabowski Way’ in Fife to commemorate the 1st Independent Polish Parachute Brigade. Image: Polish Consul Edinburgh.

Then, at Largo cemetery, a military delegation lit candles at the graves of Sosabowski’s soldiers.

A wreath laying also took place at Largo and Leven war memorials.

This was followed by an evening of lectures and presentations at Kirkcaldy Polish Club.

The programme included an introduction by the Consul General of the Republic of Poland in Edinburgh, Łukasz Lutostański.

There was also an opening speech by Gen. Michał Strzelecki, Commander of Gen. Sosabowski’s 6th Airborne Brigade, and a speech by Col James Loudoun (DComd 16X) – the deputy commanding officer of The Parachute Regiment, The 16 Air Assault Brigade Combat Team.

The commemoration at Kincraig Point near Elie where the 1st Independent Polish Parachute Brigade was founded in 1941. Image: Polish Consul Edinburgh.
The commemoration at Kincraig Point near Elie where the brigade was founded in 1941. Image: Polish Consul Edinburgh.

Presentations, delivered in Polish, then followed with a talk by Jacek Dziedzic, curator of the Museum of the 6th Airborne Brigade in Kraków.

A second Polish talk was then delivered  by Krzysztof J Kwiatkowski, co-author of the book Operation Market Garden and a son of Sławomir Kwiatkowski, and the publisher Piotr Kałuża.

The second day of commemorative events featured a commemorative service for those Polish, British, American and Allied soldiers, who fought on the continent in Operation Market Garden.

A commemorative service in honour of the 1st Independent Polish Parachute Brigade at Falkland Palace. Image: Polish Consul Edinburgh.
A commemorative service in Falkland Palace. Image: Polish Consul Edinburgh.

This was held in the Royal Chapel of Falkland Palace.

A lecture about Gen. Stanisław Sosabowski and his 1st Independent Parachute Brigade was then delivered by Prof Hal Sosabowski – great-grandson of the general, with introduction by Gen. Michał Strzelecki.

Falkland then hosted the ‘Sosabowski Race’, which followed in the footsteps of the soldiers of Gen. Stanisław Sosabowski, who trained in Fife prior to Operation Market Garden and other battles of the Second World War.

Wreath laying also took place at Falkland Memorial.

How many Poles were stationed in Scotland during the Second World War?

Some 72,000 exiled Polish troops came to Scotland during the war.

With many unable or unwilling to go home to Communist-ruled Poland when hostilities ended, there were around 2,500 Polish-Scottish marriages as a result.

Polish soldiers outside what is now the Imperial Bar in St Catherine Street, Cupar, during the Second World War.
Polish soldiers outside what is now the Imperial Bar in St Catherine Street, Cupar, during the Second World War.

Polish military persons stationed in Cupar, for example, included the 1st Polish Rifle Brigade and an ambulance section which was billeted to 72 Bonnygate.

Soldiers were also billeted to the former Cura’s fish and chip shop at the foot of Lady Wynd – now occupied by the Caspian fast food takeaway.

It was Polish soldiers who  built invasion stop defences between Newburgh and Dysart, beach defences in Tentsmuir, and guarded German prisoners of war.

‘Displaced persons’ unable to return home to Poland

Other Poles – unable to return home – came to the area after the horrors of war as “displaced persons”, with many being temporarily based at the Annsmuir Displaced Persons’ Camp, Ladybank.

Prime Minister Winston Churchill inspects Polish forces at the West Sands, St Andrews, in 1940 with General Sikorski during the Second World War.
Prime Minister Winston Churchill inspects Polish forces at the West Sands, St Andrews, in 1940 with General Sikorski during the Second World War.

Today the legacy of those exiled Polish soldiers can be seen in a mosaic on the town hall of St Andrews.

It commemorates the large number of Polish troops stationed in the area after the capitulation of Poland in September 1939, and it is remembered through the General Sikorski bust in St Andrews’ Kinburn Park.

It is recalled through the memorial sculpture created by world-renowned artist David Mach – the son of a Pole – at Leven to commemorate the 1st Independent Polish Parachute Brigade being stationed nearby.

Polish-raised Violeta Ilendo at the General Sikorski statue in Kinburn Park, St Andrews, in 2017.
Polish-raised Violeta Ilendo at the General Sikorski statue in Kinburn Park, St Andrews, in 2017.

It’s remembered through the Polish War Graves at the Jeanfield and Wellshill cemetery in Perth and through the remnants of the anti-tank defences constructed by Poles and still lining the east coast of Courier Country more than 80 years after fears of a Nazi invasion of Britain.

However, the Polish links also live on in our area today through the descendants of the many Poles who stayed on after the war and through the stories which are now part of Scotland’s own cultural history, including the works of St Andrews artist Jurek Putter.

More from Fife

Fire at former nightclub Kitty's in Kirkcaldy. Image: Maggie Millar
Fire-ravaged Kitty's nightclub building in Kirkcaldy to be demolished
Douglas Toshack caused the nurse's death by careless driving.
Fife driver killed Covid-19 hero cycling to work at hospital
Car on fire at Kirkcaldy retail Park in Kirkcaldy.
Shoppers run for cover after car busts into flames at busy Fife retail park
Nathan Burrough and Karen Knowles of Bon Accord Soft Drinks.
Iconic Bon Accord soft drinks on sale at Dundee and Fife supermarkets
Closing-down signs on Jack Wills store in Bell Street, St Andrews.
St Andrews fashion store Jack Wills to close
Fife Council tax rises
Fife Council calls for national council tax rise proposal to be scrapped
Milton Muir farmhouse in Anstruther is up for sale.
Spectacular extended Fife farmhouse with unspoilt views of East Neuk countryside hits the market
(L-R) Brett McCullough, Christopher Stuchbury, and Donald Dinnie dies in the crash.
Network Rail fined £6.7 million for fatal Stonehaven rail crash failings
The Elie Seaside Sauna at Elie Harbour. Picture by Suzanne Black.
St Andrews seaside sauna plan to be considered by Fife Council
The garden courtyard garden is accessed from the rear hallway
Stylish St Andrews flat on the market for three times price of average home

Conversation