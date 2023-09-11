Dundee Contemporary Arts closure warning amid £300k funding crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Dundee Contemporary Arts closure warning amid £300k funding crisis

Director Beth Bate said the centre has been 'wrung dry' as it attempts to save cash.

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee Contemporary Arts
DCA. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Dundee Contemporary Arts has issued a grim warning about its future as it attempts to fill a £300,000 funding blackhole.

DCA director Beth Bate told MSPs in Holyrood it may have to draw on the last of its reserves to fill the financial gap and keep its doors open.

She said the centre has been “wrung dry” as it attempts to save cash amid “previously unimaginable financial precarity”.

Beth Bate also hit out at the Scottish Government, criticising the “lack of clarity” around its budget making decisions as “startling”.

‘We don’t have enough money’

She told politicians the arts centre, which has a two-screen cinema, gallery, print studio and restaurant, simply “don’t have enough money”.

While it has around £450,000 in reserves, DCA would be left with only around £90,000 if these were used to meet the funding gap.

And Ms Bate said that in order cut costs and make up the budget blackhole through savings, DCA would have to halt it exhibitions programme and children’s film festival to save on staffing and delivery costs.

She added: “This would then take us so far from our charitable aims, and the function for which we are funded, we could not operate.”

The warning comes after arts agency Creative Scotland said one in three arts bodies are at risk of insolvency.

Ms Bate told MSPs: “We’re so prudent. We’ve made efficiencies everywhere, including restructuring teams, losing hours and posts, restricting hours, delivering work with external partners, investing in fundraising, and setting high and hard income-generating targets.

DCA director Beth Bate

“But we’re now at the point where we’re stripped back enough. Any more cuts will fundamentally change the organisation and the impact we have in Dundee, Scotland and internationally.

“We simply don’t have enough money.”

She added: “It’s hard to describe the exhaustion and frustration these working conditions induce.

“Staff retention, health and wellbeing, confidence and resilience are all affected, particularly as we start to see other organisations struggle and fold, and talented staff leave the sector.”

Ms Bate told The Courier that the DCA was facing a “perfect storm”, with reduced attendance post-Covid, rising costs and stagnant public funding.

She added: “While we are prudently run and at no immediate risk, we have reached a point where standstill funding will no longer be sufficient.

“Important decisions are being taken in the next couple of months regarding Scottish Government’s culture budgets for 2024/25 which are vital to avoid significant and irreparable damage to Scotland’s world leading culture sector.”

More from Scottish politics

The V&A Dundee opened in 2018 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
V&A Dundee brings £304m boost to Scottish economy, report finds
Drug consumption room
Drug consumption rooms in Scotland green-lit by country's top prosecutor
Disgraced surgeon Sam Eljamel.
KEZIA DUGDALE: This is what Eljamel public inquiry needs for victims to get the…
'Jane' has bravely chosen to speak about her experience. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
142 patients to receive life-changing surgery within weeks thanks to brave Tayside woman
Covid: Is there concern over rising cases in Scotland?
Dundee MSP Shona Robison refuses to be drawn on Fergus Ewing's fate
A public inquiry will be held into the Eljamel scandal. Image: DC Thomson.
Inside track on Eljamel police investigation as extradition hurdles revealed
Humza Yousaf and Rishi Sunak lead the Scottish and UK governments. Image: DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast - Eljamel inquiry victory
The whisky industry is running a responsible alcohol consumption campaign (David Cheskin/PA)
Whisky industry welcomes Government support for responsible drinking campaign
ChatGPT
ChatGPT accessed at Dundee University more than 1,000 times a day

Conversation