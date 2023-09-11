Dock-jumping Dundee teen admits trying to pervert course of justice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dock-jumping Dundee teen admits trying to pervert course of justice

John Buchan injured a police officer as he tried to flee Dundee Sheriff Court after losing his liberty.

By Ross Gardiner
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Buchan tried to fell from the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A teenager who jumped from the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court after being told he was losing his liberty has admitted trying to pervert the course of justice.

John Buchan leaped from the dock in courtroom four and tried to flee the building after being remanded for admitting a dozen charges.

Buchan was caught and restrained by a police officer and a GeoAmey worker after he hurled himself over the top of the glass barrier behind the dock and made for the door.

Habitual dock-dodger

Buchan admitted the May 12 2022 escape bid, which left the police officer injured.

Buchan, of Dundee‘s Parkhead Place, was not present at Dundee Sheriff Court but his solicitor Anika Jethwa pled guilty on his behalf, explaining her client was ill and had lost his voice.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland deferred sentencing until October 13 for reports and for the 19-year-old to be personally present.

Before leaping from the dock, Buchan had absent when his solicitor pled guilty on his behalf on earlier that week, citing coronavirus.

However, it was found this was not true and he was discovered by police at another address.

String of offences

Then listed as a HMP Kibble inmate, Buchan was being remanded in connection with a string of offences.

He acted in a threatening manner in Dundee on June 19 2020 by brandishing a brick at a male and threatening to strike a vehicle, as well as to threatening to blow up a car and house full of people in Glenconnor Drive.

He admitted that on August 18 2020, he assaulted a man at Poplar Grey Court by approaching him while in possession of a metal pole and robbing him of his car keys and car.

On the final day of that month, he drove dangerously in a different vehicle on streets in Dundee’s Whitfield at speed and on the wrong side of the road.

He overtook a vehicle at a junction, turned sharply at speed and mounted a kerb.

All four of the car tyres left the road as he entered a grassy area and pavement.

On September 6 2020, he assaulted a boy who had turned 15 less than a month before by approaching him from behind on Banchory Road and robbing him of his bicycle.

Two days later, the boy drove a third car along Broughty Ferry Road while uninsured and too young to hold a licence.

He drove dangerously by travelling at excessive speed, failing to stop for a red light and entering the opposing carriageway to overtake a queue of traffic which was stopped at traffic lights.

He admitted breaching a trio of bail curfews.

The boy also admitted playing his part in a carjacking, for which his co-accused was bailed.

When he was just 15, he hurled an exhaust box out of the window of a Honda stolen by his acquaintance – then a 15-year-old – as police pursued them.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

