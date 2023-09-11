Contraflow on M90 near Bridge of Earn during roadworks this week

Divers are facing five days of disruption during roadworks on the M90 south of Bridge of Earn.

There will be lane closures and a contraflow in place on a mile-long stretch of the motorway from Thursday.

It is part of a £180,000 surface improvements project.

Lane closures will be in place between 7.30pm on Thursday and 6.30am on Friday to set up the traffic management.

A contraflow will then be in place between 7.30pm on Friday and 6.30am on Monday (September 18).

There will be further lane closures between 7.30pm on September 18 and 6.30am on September 19 to remove the traffic management.

A spokesperson said: “The resurfacing, which Amey is carrying out on behalf of Transport Scotland, will benefit more than 15,000 vehicles who use this route each day.”

All work is weather-dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

Elsewhere, several roadworks are taking place on a number of streets across Dundee.