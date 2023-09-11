Contraflow on M90 near Bridge of Earn during roadworks this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Contraflow on M90 near Bridge of Earn during roadworks this week

Drivers are facing five days of disruption.

By Lindsey Hamilton
A general view of the M90 south of Bridge of Earn, where the roadworks will take place
The roadworks will take place on the M90 south of Bridge of Earn. Image: Google Street View

Divers are facing five days of disruption during roadworks on the M90 south of Bridge of Earn.

There will be lane closures and a contraflow in place on a mile-long stretch of the motorway from Thursday.

It is part of a £180,000 surface improvements project.

Lane closures will be in place between 7.30pm on Thursday and 6.30am on Friday to set up the traffic management.

A contraflow will then be in place between 7.30pm on Friday and 6.30am on Monday (September 18).

A map showing the roadworks area on the M90 south of Bridge of Earn
The roadworks area on the M90 south of Bridge of Earn (click to reveal full size). Image: Amey

There will be further lane closures between 7.30pm on September 18 and 6.30am on  September 19 to remove the traffic management.

A spokesperson said: “The resurfacing, which Amey is carrying out on behalf of Transport Scotland, will benefit more than 15,000 vehicles who use this route each day.”

All work is weather-dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

Elsewhere, several roadworks are taking place on a number of streets across Dundee.

More from Perth & Kinross

Former virologist and priest, Bobby Sommerville of Blairgowrie, has died.
Bobby Sommerville: Blairgowrie virologist and Episcopal priest dies aged 96
The exterior of Cumberland Barracks in Coupar Angus
Flats in former Perthshire barracks to be auctioned for £35,150
Disgraced surgeon Sam Eljamel.
KEZIA DUGDALE: This is what Eljamel public inquiry needs for victims to get the…
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driver Picture shows; Michelle Dow. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 08/09/2023
Senior Perth and Kinross Council officer admits slipper-clad drunken drive to shops for wine…
To go with story by Alan Richardson. David Dickie, child abuse images Picture shows; David Dickie, child abuse images. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by LinkedIn/ DC Thomson Date; 07/09/2023
SSE project manager caught with ‘sadistic’ child abuse images at Perth home
Bernadette Adam-Donaldson, who has received an apology from RASAC P&K
Perth rape charity sorry after staff 'laughed at abuse survivor'
The Farmhouse at Ballintaggart.
Inside luxury Pitlochry farmhouse available to rent for £1,000 a night
Pitlochry Highland Games. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures from Pitlochry Highland Games
Wet weather in Tayside and Fife.
Flash floods, power cuts and thunderstorms forecast for Tayside and Fife as yellow weather…
Ella Doherty from Powmill playing basketball.
'I grew up in rural Perthshire - now I'm a rising basketball star in…

Conversation