Dundee roadworks: Full list of closures this week

A series of roadworks are affecting drivers in Dundee.

From major dual carriageway closures to work on minor residential streets, we have a handy round-up of all new and ongoing roadworks and road closures across the city.

Our list is being updated each week so you can plan ahead for your journey.

The following roadworks are taking place in Dundee between Monday June 19 and Sunday June 25.

Roadworks in Dundee this week

A90 at Fowlis junction has a lane closure for safety barrier works between 9am on Monday June 19 and 5pm on Wednesday June 21.

Candle Lane (Allan Lane to Dock Street) is closed until Saturday July 15 for sewer works/utility connections/retaining wall works for a new housing development.

Rossie Avenue is closed west of Redcastle Crescent for one week for carriageway resurfacing works.

Kingsway Terrace and Old Glamis Road have footways closed for two weeks for street lighting works.

A section of Murraygate is closed for up to a week for Christmas lighting works.

Lower Pleasance (Lower Pleasance Court to Brook Street) is closed for five days for gully replacement work.

Longhaugh Road (100m north of Findowrie Street) is closed from 7pm on Friday June 23 to 11.59pm on Sunday June 25 for Scottish and Southern Energy Networks work.

The A90 Forfar Road at Claverhouse Road has an overnight (7.30pm to 6.30am) southbound lane closure until Monday June 26 for resurfacing works.

Perth Road between Ninewells Avenue roundabout and Clovis Duveau Drive continues to have temporary traffic lights due to CityFibre works.

Arbroath Road (Ellengowan Drive to Thornbank Street) has temporary traffic lights from Monday June 19 for two weeks for footway works.

Kellas Road (at Pitkerro Mill) has temporary traffic lights from Tuesday June 20 for two weeks for Scotland Gas Network work.

A90 Kingsway West (after Strathmartine Road roundabout) has overnight (7.30pm to 5.30am) southbound lane closures on Wednesday June 21 for sign installation/repair.

Strathmartine Road (at North Street) has temporary traffic lights on Thursday June 22 for one week for Scottish Water work.

SSEN Fairmuir cable renewal

Scottish and Southern Energy Networks (SSEN) is continuing work on its Fairmuir cable renewal scheme.

There are temporary traffic control measures, including road closures and traffic lights, in four areas:

Temporary traffic control on Muirfield Crescent (at Nevill Street)

(at Nevill Street) Nevill Street closed in two phases

closed in two phases Temporary traffic lights on Strathmartine Road (at Nevill Street)

(at Nevill Street) Muirfield Road closed southbound between Strathmartine Road and Muirfield Terrace

Roadworks expected to end this week

Temporary traffic lights on Douglas Road should be removed on Monday June 19 after to telecommunications work.

Balmore Street is reopening on Friday June 23 following footway reconstruction and carriageway resurfacing works.

Long-term Dundee road closures

Brown Street (south of Douglas Street) is closed for 13 months until May 2024 for construction works.

Tay Road Bridge is closed closed northbound for six months due to resurfacing and movement joint replacement. A contraflow is in place on the southbound carriageway. Check our live traffic camera here.

Rose Lane/Tulloch Crescent/Arthur Street is closed until Wednesday September 6 for structural works as part of forthcoming new housing development.

Broomhill Road (40m northbound from Angus Court) is closed for six weeks for Optimal Power Networks electricity infrastructure work.