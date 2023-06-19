Dundee roadworks: Full list of closures this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee roadworks: Full list of closures this week

Check our weekly list of all the roadworks in the city so you can stay ahead and avoid all the congestion.

By Ben MacDonald
Our round-up of road closures in Dundee is updated each week.
Our round-up of road closures in Dundee is updated each week.

A series of roadworks are affecting drivers in Dundee.

From major dual carriageway closures to work on minor residential streets, we have a handy round-up of all new and ongoing roadworks and road closures across the city.

Our list is being updated each week so you can plan ahead for your journey.

The following roadworks are taking place in Dundee between Monday June 19 and Sunday June 25.

Roadworks in Dundee this week

A90 at Fowlis junction has a lane closure for safety barrier works between 9am on Monday June 19 and 5pm on Wednesday June 21.

Candle Lane (Allan Lane to Dock Street) is closed until Saturday July 15 for sewer works/utility connections/retaining wall works for a new housing development.

Rossie Avenue is closed west of Redcastle Crescent for one week for carriageway resurfacing works.

Kingsway Terrace and Old Glamis Road have footways closed for two weeks for street lighting works.

A section of Murraygate is closed for up to a week for Christmas lighting works.

Lower Pleasance (Lower Pleasance Court to Brook Street) is closed for five days for gully replacement work.

Longhaugh Road (100m north of Findowrie Street) is closed from 7pm on Friday June 23 to 11.59pm on Sunday June 25 for Scottish and Southern Energy Networks work.

General view of the A90 Forfar Road in Dundee
The A90 Forfar Road at Claverhouse Road. Image: Google Street View

The A90 Forfar Road at Claverhouse Road has an overnight (7.30pm to 6.30am) southbound lane closure until Monday June 26 for resurfacing works.

Perth Road between Ninewells Avenue roundabout and Clovis Duveau Drive continues to have temporary traffic lights due to CityFibre works.

Arbroath Road (Ellengowan Drive to Thornbank Street) has temporary traffic lights from Monday June 19 for two weeks for footway works.

Kellas Road (at Pitkerro Mill) has temporary traffic lights from Tuesday June 20 for two weeks for Scotland Gas Network work.

A90 Kingsway West (after Strathmartine Road roundabout) has overnight (7.30pm to 5.30am) southbound lane closures on Wednesday June 21 for sign installation/repair.

Strathmartine Road (at North Street) has temporary traffic lights on Thursday June 22 for one week for Scottish Water work.

SSEN Fairmuir cable renewal

Scottish and Southern Energy Networks (SSEN) is continuing work on its Fairmuir cable renewal scheme.

There are temporary traffic control measures, including road closures and traffic lights, in four areas:

  • Temporary traffic control on Muirfield Crescent (at Nevill Street)
  • Nevill Street closed in two phases
  • Temporary traffic lights on Strathmartine Road (at Nevill Street)
  • Muirfield Road closed southbound between Strathmartine Road and Muirfield Terrace

Roadworks expected to end this week

Temporary traffic lights on Douglas Road should be removed on Monday June 19 after to telecommunications work.

Balmore Street is reopening on Friday June 23 following footway reconstruction and carriageway resurfacing works.

Long-term Dundee road closures

Brown Street (south of Douglas Street) is closed for 13 months until May 2024 for construction works.

Tay Road Bridge is closed closed northbound for six months due to resurfacing and movement joint replacement. A contraflow is in place on the southbound carriageway. Check our live traffic camera here.

The Tay Road Bridge contraflow. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Rose Lane/Tulloch Crescent/Arthur Street is closed until Wednesday September 6 for structural works as part of forthcoming new housing development.

Broomhill Road (40m northbound from Angus Court) is closed for six weeks for Optimal Power Networks electricity infrastructure work.

More from The Courier

The Craft Diner at Dunkeld and Birnam train station.
Popular Dunkeld takeaway forced to move due to A9 dualling
Courier News, Ross Gardiner Story, CR0011153 Updated file pictures of the Bertha Park area / development / school - gv / general view / exterior / locator . Picture shows Bertha Park High School. Bertha Park Development, Perth. Monday 1st July 2019 Pic Credit - Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Perth school runs operator accuses council of double standards after spending £18k to replace…
Adam Montgomery has been a big hit with St Johnstone.
St Johnstone hopes of second Adam Montgomery loan from Celtic hit by English interest…
Montrose Station.
Person dies after being hit by train between Montrose and Aberdeen
Picture shows Briony Paddon wearing a white top and brown cardigan sitting in front of a bush of pink roses.
Daughter's torment being forced to live next door to spy-cam pervert dad in Fife
SSPCA assistant manager April Dodds cared for Fig the beaver during his intense rehabilitation after being shot in the face in Perthshire. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Wildlife lover who cared for Perthshire beaver shot in the face shares 'soul-destroying' experience
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dunfermline Sheriff Court Picture shows; Raymond Thomson. Facebook. Supplied by Facebook Date; 16/06/2023
Dunfermline creep, 34, sent obscene selfies to schoolgirl on Snapchat
General view of a section of Arbroath Road in Dundee
Arbroath Road traders say new Dundee cycle route could 'kill off' business
The 400kV overhead line plan is designed to meet net zero targets. Image: Sandy McCook
Angus Council to consider 11th-hour plea to SSEN over super-pylons 'information desert' or face…
The famous Odeon mural was painted by painted by pupils of Menzieshill High School
When Odeon came to the Stack Retail Park in Dundee in 1993