Tay Road Bridge roadworks: Live traffic camera

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Tay Road Bridge roadworks: Live traffic camera

Check for queues as major works take place on the crossing between June and November.

By Reporter

Major roadworks are taking place on the Tay Road Bridge between June and November – and our exclusive live traffic camera is giving drivers advance warning of any queues.

Resurfacing work running from Monday June 12 means the crossing is down to one lane in either direction.

There are also some diversions on the approach to the bridge.

We have full details on what you can expect during the roadworks, including maps showing traffic arrangements in both Dundee and Fife.

You can click ‘play’ on the video above to see a live camera of the bridge before setting off on your journey.

Click the box in the bottom right corner to make the video full screen.

Updates can also be found on the Traffic Scotland website and the Tay Road Bridge Twitter page.

More from Dundee

General view of the old Tay Taxis office on Clepington Road
Jimmy Marr bids to turn former Dundee taxi office into convenience store
Sign at the Tay Road Bridge advising motorists of upcoming six months of roadworks. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Will Tay Road Bridge lane closure create 'absolute chaos' this summer?
2
Duncan McLaren admitted his crimes at Forfar Sheriff Court.
High risk creep who brought sex toys to meet 'child' in Dundee jailed for…
The Claypotts Garage in Dundee pictured in 1986. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee garages picture gallery provides fuel for drive down memory lane
2
Police sealed off several roads in Broughty Ferry. Image: Supplied
Two men taken to hospital after Broughty Ferry 'disturbance'
Train services to Fife, Dundee and Aberdeen affected after fault closed line near to Aberdour. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Train services resume to Fife and Dundee after earlier fault closed the line
First Minister Humza Yousaf helped celebrate Big Noise Douglas at a special performance on Saturday
Big Noise Douglas: First Minister joins fifth birthday celebrations three months on from funding…
2
Firefighters demonstrate in Glenrothes against fire service cuts.
Dundee firefighters issue 'call to arms' ahead of city centre demonstration against cuts
Blurred shot of an Xplore Dundee bus moving through the city centre
Xplore Dundee bus strike: Key details including which services won't be running
A lane closure on the Tay Road Bridge during roadworks
Tay Road Bridge roadworks: All you need to know as drivers set for disruption
3

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]