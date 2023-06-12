Tay Road Bridge roadworks: Live traffic camera

Major roadworks are taking place on the Tay Road Bridge between June and November – and our exclusive live traffic camera is giving drivers advance warning of any queues.

Resurfacing work running from Monday June 12 means the crossing is down to one lane in either direction.

There are also some diversions on the approach to the bridge.

We have full details on what you can expect during the roadworks, including maps showing traffic arrangements in both Dundee and Fife.

You can click ‘play’ on the video above to see a live camera of the bridge before setting off on your journey.

Click the box in the bottom right corner to make the video full screen.

Updates can also be found on the Traffic Scotland website and the Tay Road Bridge Twitter page.