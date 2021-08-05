Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football

Can Raith Rovers quash 21-year Highland hoodoo against Inverness?

By Alan Temple
August 5 2021, 5.30pm
McGlynn in Inverness
“It’s a tough place to go,” is such an oft-repeated platitude that it has almost lost all meaning.

However, when Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn adorns Inverness with that description, it is anything but an empty banality.

He knows the numbers back up his assessment.

October will mark 21 years since Raith Rovers last won in the capital of the Highlands.

On that occasion, Jay Stein and Ivan Mballa scored the goals in a 2-1 triumph. Guido van de Kamp was between the sticks, Shaun Dennis was taking no prisoners in defence and Kenny Black patrolled midfield.

Ivan Mballa in action for Raith Rovers

Ryan Christie’s dad, Charlie, was in the Inverness team. A different era.

Thirteen fruitless trips up the A9 have come and gone since that victory in 2000 and McGlynn, frankly, is ready to put that hoodoo to bed on Saturday.

“We don’t have a great record against Inverness — there’s no point shying away from that — and it’s something we are determined to change,” said McGlynn.

“We went up there twice last season and lost 2-0 the first time, then drew 0-0 in a match where we should have been several goals ahead. So it’s not like we haven’t played well up there.

“That goalless draw could have been 6-6! It was a really entertaining game.

Another failed attempt in 2018

“But we want to go that one step further and get a victory up there and, in doing so, get the points back that we feel we gave up in the 4-4 draw against Hamilton on Saturday.

“Inverness certainly won’t make that easy.”

When Manny is hot, he is hot

It would be churlish suggest that Rovers’ woes against Inverness are restricted to away games. That victory in 2000 was also the last time Raith beat the Caley Jags in normal time at any venue.

They did claim a bonus point on penalties following a 3-3 League Cup draw last term, but one must be in an exceptionally generous mood to count that as a win.

Ironically, Manny Duku — who is likely to lead the line for Inverness at the weekend — scored two goals for Rovers in that fixture.

Duku, No.9, celebrates after netting against Inverness

“When Manny is hot, he is hot,” added McGlynn, who saw Duku bag nine goals prior to Christmas last season, before falling out of favour.

“There are players like that. He has already scored a couple of penalties and, although he doesn’t have one from open play, Manny is a handful.

“I’m sure he will be incredibly keen to do very well against his former team. That’s the nature of the game — and it’s up to us to make sure he doesn’t have any joy.

“But they’ve got other good attacking players — Shane Sutherland and Billy McKay among them — and we need to handle whatever they throw at us.”

