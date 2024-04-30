Dundee Overgate: No more £1 parking on Sundays and evenings as fees rise

Parking fees at Dundee’s Overgate are to increase this week.

The shopping centre has revealed the new tariffs for its car parks in Bank Street (700-space multi-storey), West Marketgait (176 spaces) and the North Lindsay Street pay and display.

The changes, which take effect on Thursday, May 2, include a 200% rise for Sunday parking – from £1 to £3.

Parking after 6pm, previously £1, will now be charged at the same rate as any other time of the day.

The car parks only accept card or contactless payments.

List of new parking charges at Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre

Up to 2 hours: £3 (no change)

2-4 hrs: £5.30 (was £5)

4-6 hrs: £8 (was £7)

6-12 hrs: £11 (was £9)

12-24 hrs: £12 (was £11)

Sunday all day: £3 (was £1)

After 6pm: Same rate as any other time of day (previously £1)

The changes come after Dundee council increased parking charges across the city in its 2024/25 budget.

These included variable stay car parks at Gellatly Street, Greenmarket, Hilltown West, East Whale Lane, East Port, South Tay Street, Hunter Street North and South, Arts Centre, and Science Centre East and West.