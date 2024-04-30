Dundee Overgate: No more £1 parking on Sundays and evenings as fees rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Overgate: No more £1 parking on Sundays and evenings as fees rise

A series of increases - including a 200% hike on Sundays - has been announced.

By Stephen Eighteen
Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre.
Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre. Image: Google Street View

Parking fees at Dundee’s Overgate are to increase this week.

The shopping centre has revealed the new tariffs for its car parks in Bank Street (700-space multi-storey), West Marketgait (176 spaces) and the North Lindsay Street pay and display.

The changes, which take effect on Thursday, May 2, include a 200% rise for Sunday parking – from £1 to £3.

Parking after 6pm, previously £1, will now be charged at the same rate as any other time of the day.

The car parks only accept card or contactless payments.

List of new parking charges at Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre

  • Up to 2 hours: £3 (no change)
  • 2-4 hrs: £5.30 (was £5)
  • 4-6 hrs: £8 (was £7)
  • 6-12 hrs: £11 (was £9)
  • 12-24 hrs: £12 (was £11)
  • Sunday all day: £3 (was £1)
  • After 6pm: Same rate as any other time of day (previously £1)

The changes come after Dundee council increased parking charges across the city in its 2024/25 budget.

These included variable stay car parks at Gellatly Street, Greenmarket, Hilltown West, East Whale Lane, East Port, South Tay Street, Hunter Street North and South, Arts Centre, and Science Centre East and West.

Conversation