Fergus Ewing fears John Swinney push shows ‘Green tail still wagging big yellow dog’

SNP veteran Fergus Ewing has lashed out at some within his party for arguing there is “no choice” but to elect a new leader who is acceptable to the Greens.

Party infighting broke out once again as members start to form camps over who should take over as first minister following Humza Yousaf’s resignation on Monday.

Mr Yousaf is quitting because he could no longer command support having fired the Greens from his coalition administration.

Senior party figures were lining up behind former deputy first minister and Sturgeon ally John Swinney within hours of Monday’s announcement.

He is considering a run but the party faces allegations of the process being a “stitch up” against Highlands MSP Kate Forbes.

One of her backers, SNP MSP Ivan McKee, said on Tuesday she is “talking to a lot of people” before making a decision on whether to stand.

Speaking to journalists at Holyrood, Ms Forbes said she has “a lot of support” in the SNP, as she confirmed she is mulling it over but had not made a decision.

The party has already opened the contest with candidates having just one week to gain the support of 100 members from 20 different branches.

‘Green tail still wagging the big yellow dog’

Mr Ewing, who wants Ms Forbes to lead, criticised some of his own party colleagues for suggesting a new leader must be “acceptable to the Greens”.

He said: “This is not only nonsense – Kate Forbes can reach out and work with other main parties – and can do so either more success than John Swinney.

“But it is also proof that the ‘Green tail’ is still wagging the big yellow dog.

“Humza sacked the Greens last week. The ‘tail’ was docked. But now it has re-emerged like a kind of phantom limb.”

The last leadership contest saw Ms Forbes come close to beating Mr Yousaf, securing votes from 48% of the party membership.

Fergus Mutch, former SNP communications chief, doesn’t think there has been a “stitch up” in the party rallying around Mr Swinney so fast.

But said there has clearly been “hasty conversations had around who will prove suitable” to command the support of the parliamentary party.

There are concerns Ms Forbes’ appointment would anger the more progressive wing of the party.

Her personal views on social issues such as abortion and equal marriage were criticised during the last leadership contest.

Mr Mutch said: “I think there is a realism as to whether Kate would be able to command the support necessary in the Scottish Parliament.

“I’m loathe to characterise it as a stitch-up. There’s a great amount of pragmatism that comes into focus particularly when the party has been through a turbulent time.

“I would agree with Fergus Ewing in that the problem of being reliant on the Greens for support has not gone away”, he continued.

Who is in Kate Forbes camp?

Along with Mr Ewing, Ms Forbes has also received support from his sister Annabelle Ewing, who said the next leader must come from the “new generation”.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr McKee, one of her key backers, said there needs to be a contest and thinks Ms Forbes is the “person to reach out to that wider electorate”.

Asked if she could work with the Scottish Greens, he told LBC: “I don’t know why everyone keeps talking about the Greens all the time but other parties are available right across the chamber.

“Kate has got a history of working with parties to get budgets through and finding common cause where that can be done.”

Mr Swinney has already won support from SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, along with some cabinet secretaries and the party’s deputy leader, Keith Brown.

But some are speaking out including SNP MP Carol Monaghan who said many of those rushing to endorse Mr Swinney are the “same folks that rushed to endorse Humza”.

She added: “How about endorsing someone who has wider appeal and who worries our opponents?”

And SNP MP Joanna Cherry said while Mr Swinney is “hugely respected” across the party, the SNP “needs a complete reset”.

She added: “We must go forward not backwards. Kate was right when she said that continuity would not cut it. The next leader must deliver change.”