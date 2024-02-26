In full: Parking charges set to rise across Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Dundee

In full: Parking charges set to rise across Dundee

Residents are also facing yet another hike in their garden waste permits.

Dundee drivers will have to pay more for parking at some sites including Yeaman Shore and Greenmarket. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
By Lindsey Hamilton

Drivers are set to pay more for parking across several sites in Dundee from April.

Dundee City Council has revealed several charges are set to rise as part of its 2024/25 budget.

A number of other costs for residents – such as garden waste permits – are also set to go up yet again.

The details have been set out in budget papers going before councillors this Thursday, where the council will have to find ways of plugging a financial gap of more than £20 million.

It comes after the local authority started enforcing a ban on pavement parking in Dundee on Monday.

List of car parking charges set to rise in Dundee from April 2024

Variable stay car parks at Gellatly Street, Greenmarket, Hilltown West, East Whale Lane, East Port, South Tay Street, Hunter Street North and South, Arts Centre,  Science Centre East and West:

  • 0-2 hours £2.70 up from £2.50
  • 2-3 hours £4.70 up from £4.40
  • 3-4 hours £5.70 up from  £5.40
  • 4-5 hours £7  up from £6.70
  •  5-6 hours £8.20 up from £7.80
  • 6-10 hours £10.70 up from £10.20

Dudhope Castle:

  • All day £3 up from £2.50

Shore Terrace, Yeaman Shore and Discovery:

  • 0-2 hours £3.70 up from £3.50
  • Per hour thereafter £2.20 up from £2.10

City centre central area (within LEZ boundary):

  • 0-30 mins £2.70 up from £2.50
  • 30-60 mins £3.50 up from £3.30
Parking fees at some Dundee sites are being frozen. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

 Perth Road and Hilltown:

  • 0-2 hours £3.30 up from £3.10
  • 2-4 hours £5 up from £4.80

Dudhope Street/Road/Crescent and Barrack Road:

  • 0-4 hours £3.50 up from £3.30

South Victoria Dock Road:

  • 0-2 hours £3.30 up from £3.10

Rail station Greenmarket:

  • 0-30 mins £2.50 up from £2.30
  • 30-60 mins £3.30 up from £3.10

South Crichton Street parking area:

  • 0-4 hours £8 up from £7

List of parking sites where fees are being frozen for 2024/25

  • Olympia and Bell Street multi-storeys
  • Queen Street, Brook Street and Fort Street car parks in Broughty Ferry
  • Multi-storey car park monthly tickets
  • Restricted monthly tickets at Olympia and Bell Street
  • Weekend charges per day at Olympia and Bell Street
  • Corporate multi-storey car park monthly ticket
  • Roseangle, Pennycook Lane, Millers Wynd, Mid Wynd, Bellfield Street
    (North), Ryehill Lane and Union Place (North) car parks
  • City centre outer area
  • Dudhope Street/Road/Crescent and Barrack Road 4-10 hours
  • Rail station Greenmarket overnight 3pm to 10am

Dundee City Council’s SNP administration has yet to confirm whether it will proceed with the introduction of controversial parking charges on several streets in Broughty Ferry.

Businesses in the Ferry fear the move, which has been mooted by council officers, could result in lost trade.

Cost of Dundee garden waste permit to rise again in 2025

Meanwhile, the cost of a garden waste permit is set to rise yet again from March 2025.

The council has already agreed on a rise to £45 for this year, but the documents show this is set to go up to £47.50 from 2025.

The permit was introduced in 2021 with a cost of £35.

Multiple other charges and fees are set to go up including the hire of some council facilities and burial fees.

Conversation