In full: Parking charges set to rise across Dundee

Drivers are set to pay more for parking across several sites in Dundee from April.

Dundee City Council has revealed several charges are set to rise as part of its 2024/25 budget.

A number of other costs for residents – such as garden waste permits – are also set to go up yet again.

The details have been set out in budget papers going before councillors this Thursday, where the council will have to find ways of plugging a financial gap of more than £20 million.

It comes after the local authority started enforcing a ban on pavement parking in Dundee on Monday.

List of car parking charges set to rise in Dundee from April 2024

Variable stay car parks at Gellatly Street, Greenmarket, Hilltown West, East Whale Lane, East Port, South Tay Street, Hunter Street North and South, Arts Centre, Science Centre East and West:

0-2 hours £2.70 up from £2.50

2-3 hours £4.70 up from £4.40

3-4 hours £5.70 up from £5.40

4-5 hours £7 up from £6.70

5-6 hours £8.20 up from £7.80

6-10 hours £10.70 up from £10.20

Dudhope Castle:

All day £3 up from £2.50

Shore Terrace, Yeaman Shore and Discovery:

0-2 hours £3.70 up from £3.50

Per hour thereafter £2.20 up from £2.10

City centre central area (within LEZ boundary):

0-30 mins £2.70 up from £2.50

30-60 mins £3.50 up from £3.30

Perth Road and Hilltown:

0-2 hours £3.30 up from £3.10

2-4 hours £5 up from £4.80

Dudhope Street/Road/Crescent and Barrack Road:

0-4 hours £3.50 up from £3.30

South Victoria Dock Road:

0-2 hours £3.30 up from £3.10

Rail station Greenmarket:

0-30 mins £2.50 up from £2.30

30-60 mins £3.30 up from £3.10

South Crichton Street parking area:

0-4 hours £8 up from £7

List of parking sites where fees are being frozen for 2024/25

Olympia and Bell Street multi-storeys

Queen Street, Brook Street and Fort Street car parks in Broughty Ferry

Multi-storey car park monthly tickets

Restricted monthly tickets at Olympia and Bell Street

Weekend charges per day at Olympia and Bell Street

Corporate multi-storey car park monthly ticket

Roseangle, Pennycook Lane, Millers Wynd, Mid Wynd, Bellfield Street

(North), Ryehill Lane and Union Place (North) car parks

City centre outer area

Dudhope Street/Road/Crescent and Barrack Road 4-10 hours

Rail station Greenmarket overnight 3pm to 10am

Dundee City Council’s SNP administration has yet to confirm whether it will proceed with the introduction of controversial parking charges on several streets in Broughty Ferry.

Businesses in the Ferry fear the move, which has been mooted by council officers, could result in lost trade.

Cost of Dundee garden waste permit to rise again in 2025

Meanwhile, the cost of a garden waste permit is set to rise yet again from March 2025.

The council has already agreed on a rise to £45 for this year, but the documents show this is set to go up to £47.50 from 2025.

The permit was introduced in 2021 with a cost of £35.

Multiple other charges and fees are set to go up including the hire of some council facilities and burial fees.