Broughty Ferry businesses fear parking charges could ruin town

Broughty Ferry business owners warn plans to introduce parking charges in the town would be a threat to trade and livelihoods.

It comes as Dundee City Council announced drivers to the Ferry could be charged up to £2 for an hour-long stay on streets where parking is currently free.

Brook Street, Gray Street, Queen Street, Fort Street, Lawrence Street and Brown Street would see ticketing machines put in place.

And now the Broughty Ferry Traders Association (BFTA) say introducing parking charges could leave it feeling like a ghost-town.

The group have also slammed council officer suggestions to close the iconic Broughty Ferry Castle, as part of cost-saving plans.

Council cuts loom

More than £24 million needs to be cut from this year’s Dundee City Council budget.

Introducing parking charges could raise £243,000 in its first year.

But the BFTA believe charging for parking and closing the castle would “threaten the continued prosperity” of the Ferry.

A report viewed by this paper, claimed shutting the castle could save £80,000 annually.

And in a statement signed by members, the Association said: “We are extremely concerned at the proposals from council officers to introduce parking charges to central Broughty Ferry and to close Broughty Ferry castle, one of Dundee’s main tourist attractions.

“These proposals are ill thought out and, crucially, not backed up by any impact assessment.

“They threaten the continued prosperity of our small town and the economic benefits it brings to the city.

“Broughty Ferry still thrives, but make no mistake, like nearly every town across the country, hugely increased costs have made the current trading environment extremely challenging.

“Unlike many towns, the majority of businesses are locally owned and run, with a number of businesses having shut their doors in the last year and several large retail units remaining empty.

“The Scottish Government have just invested a large amount of public money providing essential flood defences and used this as an opportunity to integrate this with a superb example of quality social infrastructure in the state of the art walk and cycle way that serves to connect Dundee, Broughty Ferry and Monifieth in a way they have never been before.

“Our iconic Broughty Castle sits proudly at the very centre with the tantalising possibility of a bright future.

“With visitors and residents starting to use the waterfront in greater numbers, with ambition and imagination, there are great opportunities to use this influx of people to strengthen and nurture our local economy and community.

“This will require the right amount of creative thinking and a ‘can do’ attitude from the council, residents and businesses.

“These proposed parking charges and visitor attraction closures represent exactly the opposite from Dundee City Council and cannot be argued as anything other than a strategy to discourage visitors.”

Hope sense will be seen

The BFTA said they were hopeful councillors would not vote in favour of the drastic plans for the Ferry.

They added: “We are confident the administration will see sense when these are brought before the budgetary committee and these proposals from council officers will be viewed by the elected councillors for what they are.

“The Broughty Ferry Traders Association are already actively engaged in a process of rebranding ourselves to align our goals directly with the opportunities afforded by the waterfront, with the castle as a central focus and the identifying hallmark of ‘brand Broughty Ferry’.

“We would value the opportunity to work alongside the council to further the potential for utilising the new waterfront to encourage visitors, preserving our shining example of a local circular economy, and helping the regeneration of the city in these difficult times.”