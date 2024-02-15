Fife ‘Naked’ man taken to hospital after police called to Kirkcaldy street The male was spotted on Kirkcaldy High Street. By Chloe Burrell February 15 2024, 2:05pm February 15 2024, 2:05pm Share ‘Naked’ man taken to hospital after police called to Kirkcaldy street Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4896499/man-hospital-naked-kirkcaldy/ Copy Link Police were called to Kirkcaldy High Street on Thursday. Image: Google Street View A man who was spotted walking “naked” down a Kirkcaldy street has been taken to hospital. Police were called to Kirkcaldy High Street on Thursday afternoon. A local Facebook group reported that the man was naked. He was taken to the town’s Victoria Hospital for treatment. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.20pm on Thursday, 15 February, 2024, police received report of concern for a man in High Street, Kirkcaldy. “Officers attended and a man was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.”