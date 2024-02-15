‘Naked’ man taken to hospital after police called to Kirkcaldy street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

‘Naked’ man taken to hospital after police called to Kirkcaldy street

The male was spotted on Kirkcaldy High Street.

By Chloe Burrell
Kirkcaldy High Street.
Police were called to Kirkcaldy High Street on Thursday. Image: Google Street View

A man who was spotted walking “naked” down a Kirkcaldy street has been taken to hospital.

Police were called to Kirkcaldy High Street on Thursday afternoon.

A local Facebook group reported that the man was naked.

He was taken to the town’s Victoria Hospital for treatment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.20pm on Thursday, 15 February, 2024, police received report of concern for a man in High Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Officers attended and a man was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.”

More from Fife

Lumphinnans Primary School
Fife primary school headteacher saddened after fire destroys literacy shed
The bus was targeted on Link Road
Fife bus window smashed in late-night attack
Caoimhe Fisher
Fife girl, 11, to appear in Hollywood movie alongside Ariana Grande
Katie Ralfs
'Inspirational' mental health lecturer from St Andrews dies suddenly
Entrance to Hillside School, Aberdour.
Whistleblower claims staff 'enjoyed' using restraint at under-fire Fife school
The view from a proposed mobile seaside sauna in Lower Largo. Image: Fife Council planning
Hopes that 'seaside sauna' can bring tourists flocking to Lower Largo
2
Cassie is looking for a new home in Tayside or Fife.
Home needed for greyhound cross after 100+ days in Tayside rescue shelter
Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Biker broke leg and ankle when driver pulled out from junction in Fife crash
The Sportsman bar in Rosyth.
Rosyth pub to be demolished after 'no viable tenant' found
The Barber's Pole in St Andrews. Image: Google Street View
St Andrews barber shop to close after 28 years