‘Naked’ man taken to hospital after police called to Kirkcaldy street

A man who was spotted walking “naked” down a Kirkcaldy street has been taken to hospital.

Police were called to Kirkcaldy High Street on Thursday afternoon.

A local Facebook group reported that the man was naked.

He was taken to the town’s Victoria Hospital for treatment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.20pm on Thursday, 15 February, 2024, police received report of concern for a man in High Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Officers attended and a man was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.”