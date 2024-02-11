Broughty Ferry drivers and business owners divided on potential parking charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Broughty Ferry drivers and business owners divided on potential parking charges

The scheme could cover several streets if it goes ahead.

By Ben MacDonald
Gray Street in Broughty Ferry could be one street where motorists would have to pay for parking.
Gray Street is among the locations included in the proposed scheme. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Drivers and business owners in Broughty Ferry are divided on proposals that could see parking charges introduced on several streets.

Dundee City Council is considering whether to impose fees for on-street parking to help generate extra income.

If the plans went ahead, documents show that drivers would be charged £1 for up to 30 minutes of parking and £2 for up to an hour.

Brook Street, Gray Street, Queen Street, Fort Street, Lawrence Street and Brown Street would be covered by the scheme.

Although there are currently time limits on parking spaces in these locations, they are free to use.

A decision is still to be taken on whether to introduce the fees – which could generate income of £243,000 by 2025/26 as the local authority tries to balance its books.

Broughty Ferry business owners fear loss of trade if parking fees introduced

Owners of some independent businesses in Broughty Ferry fear the introduction of charges might put people off.

Karen Charles, owner of Patricia Forbes on Brook Street, said: “As we’re a clothing shop, our customers like to take their time and with that, they need to find a car park because the 45-minute limit isn’t enough as it is.

“There are few parking spaces in the town as it is and it would be detrimental to have charges put in place.”

Patricia Forbes owner Karen Charles outside her Broughty Ferry store.
Patricia Forbes owner Karen Charles. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Craig White, manager of Scott Brothers Butchers on Brook Street, believes it could put customers off.

He said: “It’s bad enough just now for some of our customers, who are of a certain age and decide to park far away from the restrictions just so they can spend five minutes in the shop.

“A number of shops in the area are closing and if folk are going to stop coming in, then a lot more will shut their doors.”

Scott Brothers manager Craig White is against the payment plans.
Scott Brothers manager Craig White fears that customers will avoid the area. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Sergio Barreto, owner of Tico’s Deli on Gray Street, is also concerned.

He said: “There are streets where you can park for free but they’re always far too busy.

“I think it’ll affect a lot of people who want to come into town now if they need to spend money to park.”

Sergio Baretto, owner of Tico's Deli on Gray Street, Broughty Ferry.
Sergio Baretto, owner of Tico’s Deli on Gray Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The Dundee Dookers open-water swimming group also has concerns.

Co-ordinator Steve Sinclair told The Courier it could encourage people to park further out of the centre of Broughty Ferry.

He said: “At times, particularly in the summer, parking around the castle where we wild swim can be very difficult, and it restricts how easy it is for the guys who rely on our regular meets to come along.”

Broughty Ferry Traders’ Association has also said it is “extremely concerned” by the proposals.

‘I wouldn’t have a problem – it’s what you have to do in Dundee’

Some drivers appear less concerned about the prospect of having to pay.

Forfar resident Helen Robbie, who was visiting friend Mary Freedman in Broughty Ferry, said: “I wouldn’t have a problem as it’s what you have to do if you go to Dundee.

“If they choose to have people pay for parking, it may mean there are more spaces available.”

Helen Robbie enjoys visiting Broughty Ferry with her friend, Mary Freedman.
Helen Robbie (left) travelled from Forfar to meet her friend Mary Freedman. Image: Ben Macdonald/DC Thomson

Fellow visitor Shaun McKay from Monifieth said: “The council just seem to be doing things without asking what residents think.

“When I do park here, you realise a lot of cars are just left, so a parking charge may be worthwhile if it means more spaces are available.”

However, many others agree with business owners on the potential impact.

Dundee resident Peter McPherson said: “It’s just going to be another money-making scheme – it’s ridiculous.”

‘That will be the end of businesses in Broughty Ferry’

Posting on the Broughty Ferry Facebook group, Paula Smart said: “I’ve said for years it was only a matter of time before the council would start charging.

“Some folk complain 45 free minutes is not enough but it’s better than paying and there’s no other main shopping thoroughfare that is free to park.”

Shona Thomson said: “If you introduce parking charges, I think that will be the end of local businesses in Broughty Ferry, which is currently the only thriving area in Dundee.

Current parking restrictions on Brook Street in Broughty Ferry. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

“It would personally make me think twice about bothering to use many of these local businesses, which I currently use a lot, as I like to shop local.”

And Kirsty Speers wrote: “The joy of nipping in the Ferry is because it is easy.

“The loss of traffic and business to the area would be a massive impact.”

It comes after the council said parking sensors installed in Broughty Ferry in 2022 were designed to encourage drivers to stick to the 45-minute limit.

  • Let us know what you think of the idea in the comments below.

