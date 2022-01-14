Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Why have parking sensors been installed across Dundee?

By James Simpson
January 14 2022, 3.39pm Updated: January 14 2022, 3.52pm
The new parking sensors were unveiled this week.
Dundee motorists have been left confused by the appearance of small black discs on roads across the city – but what are they?

The little circles – confirmed to be parking sensors – have been spotted in Lochee, Broughty Ferry and the city centre this week, sparking various theories about their purpose.

Some drivers feared they were in preparation for more parking restrictions, or a reduction in spaces.

The discs appeared on Lochee’s High Street this week.

Now, assurances have been made by Dundee City Council that is not the case.

However, it is hoped the sensors will “encourage” drivers not to park longer than the allocated 45 minutes in Lochee and Broughty Ferry.

What are the sensors in Lochee and Broughty Ferry for?

Dundee City Council has confirmed the discs are parking sensors, installed as part of a trial to track the use of bays.

This will “measure the footfall of bays” to benefit the shopping districts in Lochee and Broughty Ferry, according to Mark Flynn, the council’s city development convener.

Mark Flynn, convener of the council’s city development committee.

“Although they are the same sensors the ones in the city centre are serving a slightly different function,” he said.

“The sensors in Lochee and Broughty Ferry are helping us to gather data for the 45 minute parking bays.

“One example is just measuring the footfall of these bays and to see how we can benefit these shopping districts.

“It’s a culmination of many projects but ultimately it’s using technology to try and understand how these bays are being used.”

What about the city centre?

The city centre sensors will gather data about electric vehicle parking, as part of a new project which could replace parking meters.

If successful, the sensors could eventually allow use of a mobile app, AppyWay for payment and showing available spaces.

Roughly the size of a compact disc, the sensors are part of the £1.4m Mobility Innovation Living Lab (MILL) project, the same researchers behind the city’s e-bike scheme.

The sensors, combined with Bluetooth technology, will help gather data on how parking bays are being used in conjunction with Dundee City Council.

Mr Flynn added: “We are trying to develop our EV parking facilities and modernise the way we are doing this with a company called AppyWay.

“This will be trialled in the next couple of weeks, depending on how that goes we will see how the project will develop.

“It’s essentially an alternative to the parking meters and the app will also highlight availability for street spaces using the sensors.

“There could be around 340 to 500 bays like this around the city centre long-term but the trials will need to be conducted before that would happen.”

Spaces will not be removed

Broughty Ferry Councillor Craig Duncan said he had been contacted by “concerned” locals and businesses regarding the arrival of the sensors.

“People were concerned that this was some sort of prelude to limiting or removing already scarce on street parking bays from central Broughty Ferry,” he said.

“There is no question of a reduction in spaces or reducing the time one can park in a bay, which I would strongly oppose were it to ever be suggested.”

Gray Street is one area in Broughty Ferry that has had sensors installed this week. Image: Kris Miller/DCT Media

A spokeswoman for Dundee City Council added:  “Parking sensors have been installed this week as the council looks to capture better information about use of city centre parking bays.

“It should also support traders in Lochee and Broughty Ferry by encouraging motorists to stay within the maximum 45-minute stay period.”

