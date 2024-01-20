Owner slams Dundee council’s ‘ludicrous’ tourist tax plan as she closes Broughty Ferry shop after 11 years

The owner of a Broughty Ferry gift shop has criticised Dundee City Council on her final day of trading.

The Katz Pyjamas was due to close its doors for the final time on Saturday, January 20 after almost 12 years on Gray Street.

Owner Fiona Bartley-Jones is moving the business totally online due to rising costs.

And she has called on Dundee City Council to support local businesses by taking measures such as scrapping the proposed tourist tax.

‘Ludicrous’ tourist tax will hurt businesses, says gift shop owner

She said: “Local authorities need to take a more cohesive approach to encouraging new entrepreneurs.

“Retail is a tough sector – retailers are competing with each other and the rest of the world.

“Dundee City Council should be stepping up to encourage local trade – not introducing ludicrous policies like the tourist tax.

“At a time when the V&A is struggling financially and they are in the early development of the Eden Project, a positive tourism experience is paramount to the success or failure of such projects.

“Do the council want to price them out of the area?”

Dundee council leaders previously said they are “actively considering” introducing a tourist tax as the local authority faces a multi-million budget deficit.

A tourist tax is a levy on the occupation of short-stay accommodation in a local authority area.

The Katz Pyjamas thanks loyal customers for years of support

The Katz Pajamas sells jewellery, cards, bags, scarves and bespoke gifts for special occasions.

Fiona, 61, has an extensive working background that includes spells as a police officer, artificial eye-fitter and economics lecturer.

She added: “The Katz Pyjamas has benefitted from a strong positive loyal local customer base.

“I genuinely believe we made a positive contribution to the local community in Broughty Ferry.

“I would like to thank everyone for their custom and support over the years and say we will miss them.

“And I’d like to thank my staff past and present – they’ve been the best on the planet and made the store what it is.”

Fiona confirmed The Katz Pyjamas will continue to trade online through its website and Etsy store.

The closure came on the same day Gray Street men’s clothing store Millars of Broughty Ferry was due to shut its doors for the final time.

The Millars shut-down marked the final chapter in a retail journey that began under the Millar family in 1842.