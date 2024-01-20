Owner slams Dundee council’s ‘ludicrous’ tourist tax plan as she closes Broughty Ferry shop after 11 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owner slams Dundee council’s ‘ludicrous’ tourist tax plan as she closes Broughty Ferry shop after 11 years

The Katz Pyjamas is closing due to rising costs.

By Andrew Robson
The Katz Pyjamas on Gray Street in Broughty Ferry, and its owner Fiona Bartley-Jones
Fiona Bartley-Jones is closing The Katz Pyjamas after almost 12 years. Image: Fiona Bartley-Jones

The owner of a Broughty Ferry gift shop has criticised Dundee City Council on her final day of trading.

The Katz Pyjamas was due to close its doors for the final time on Saturday, January 20 after almost 12 years on Gray Street.

Owner Fiona Bartley-Jones is moving the business totally online due to rising costs.

And she has called on Dundee City Council to support local businesses by taking measures such as scrapping the proposed tourist tax.

‘Ludicrous’ tourist tax will hurt businesses, says gift shop owner

She said: “Local authorities need to take a more cohesive approach to encouraging new entrepreneurs.

“Retail is a tough sector – retailers are competing with each other and the rest of the world.

“Dundee City Council should be stepping up to encourage local trade – not introducing ludicrous policies like the tourist tax.

Fiona Bartley-Jones owner of the Katz Pyjamas in Broughty Ferry
Fiona Bartley-Jones (middle) with staff members Aimee MacIntosh (left) and Fiona Smith (right). Image: Supplied

“At a time when the V&A is struggling financially and they are in the early development of the Eden Project, a positive tourism experience is paramount to the success or failure of such projects.

“Do the council want to price them out of the area?”

Dundee council leaders previously said they are “actively considering” introducing a tourist tax as the local authority faces a multi-million budget deficit.

A tourist tax is a levy on the occupation of short-stay accommodation in a local authority area.

The Katz Pyjamas thanks loyal customers for years of support

The Katz Pajamas sells jewellery, cards, bags, scarves and bespoke gifts for special occasions.

Fiona, 61, has an extensive working background that includes spells as a police officer, artificial eye-fitter and economics lecturer.

She added: “The Katz Pyjamas has benefitted from a strong positive loyal local customer base.

“I genuinely believe we made a positive contribution to the local community in Broughty Ferry.

The Katz Pyjamas is full of customers on the final day of trading.
The Katz Pyjamas is full of customers on the final day of trading. Image: Fiona Bartley-Jones

“I would like to thank everyone for their custom and support over the years and say we will miss them.

“And I’d like to thank my staff past and present – they’ve been the best on the planet and made the store what it is.”

Fiona confirmed The Katz Pyjamas will continue to trade online through its website and Etsy store.

The closure came on the same day Gray Street men’s clothing store Millars of Broughty Ferry was due to shut its doors for the final time.

The Millars shut-down marked the final chapter in a retail journey that began under the Millar family in 1842.

Conversation