A tip of the hat to a Broughty Ferry institution as Millars shuts up shop for final time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

A tip of the hat to a Broughty Ferry institution as Millars shuts up shop for final time

Millars' first shop opened at Hawkhill as The Steam Power Cap and Hat Works. Graeme Strachan reports.
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
The exterior of Broughty Ferry clothing store Millars
Millars in Gray Street in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.

A little piece of high street history will pass away when Millars pulls the shutters down on its landmark Broughty Ferry store one last time.

The men’s clothing store on Gray Street will close on Saturday, marking the final chapter in a retail journey that began under the Millar family in 1842.

The first shop opened at Hawkhill as The Steam Power Cap and Hat Works and was owned by the first James Millar, whose occupation was “silk hatter”.

Caps were made from their own material for wholesale and retail while “every description of hats and bonnets” would be “cleaned, dyed and altered”.

The fashion for feathered hats peaked in the Victorian era.

Leghorn hats were worn with a simple plume of ostrich feathers and would be “beautifully cleaned and blocked” with “workmanship unequalled”.

Panama hats were one of the most popular pieces of headwear in 1894, while straw, chip, felt and beaver hats could be “altered to any colour or shape”.

Feathers were “cleaned, dyed and curled” by Millars.

The hat shop evolved into one of the city’s most renowned outfitters.

The Millars store in the background in this High Street scene from 1959.
The Millars store in the background in this High Street scene from 1959. Image: DC Thomson.

The Overgate, High Street at Thorter Row and the Nethergate all played host to the shops of the growing Millars business which expanded over the years.

Millars was cherished by generations of Dundonians.

It was the fourth-generation James Millar who took over in 1949 and moved to the Nethergate in 1951 where the shop became something of a central landmark in Dundee.

He also opened a store in Blairgowrie in 1957 and one in Broughty Ferry in 1962.

Nethergate shop was ideal location

His daughter, Jill Foote, shared some of her memories of Millars including the Nethergate shop where she was a Saturday girl before the buildings were swept away.

She said: “My grandfather held the reins of the business until his death in 1949, at which point my father took over, full of ideas and ambition, as younger men are.

“He took the step of moving the Overgate shop to the city centre – an ideal, busy spot at 9 Nethergate, with the old police box outside and regular long bus queues allowing window gazing, with a prime position on tram routes along the High Street and a view down Whitehall Street.

“This shop was part of my young days.”

Millars can be seen at the Nethergate and Union Street junction in 1966, as people and cars pass by
Millars can be seen at the Nethergate and Union Street junction in 1966. Image: DC Thomson.

She worked Saturdays and Christmases while still a pupil at Harris Academy.

Jill said: “Staff were loyal and the atmosphere was good.

“There was a tailor on the premises.

“Upstairs was the ready-made and made-to-measure department for suits, trousers, jackets and coats.

“A roaring trade was done in such items as Rael Brook shirts, manufactured with a new wonder-material – drip dry.

“Hang the shirt up with no ironing needed!

“The shop was busy, successful and popular.

“My father opened shops in Blairgowrie, where there was also a kilt-maker, and in Broughty Ferry, where he started ladies’ wear.

“At first this specialised in tartans, tweeds, woollens of high quality and well-known names from the Borders, such as Pringle.

“This was a new venture for the previous menswear-only business.

“But sadly the 9 Nethergate shop was on borrowed time due to the enormous upheaval in the city centre, which demolished the old Overgate, the part of Nethergate where it stood and General Monck’s house.”

A newspaper cutting about the move to Nethergate and South Tay Street that features a picture of the shop front an James Millar
A newspaper cutting about the move to Nethergate and South Tay Street. Image: DC Thomson.

The old Overgate fell victim to the relentless march of progress.

Nowadays, Primark is on the site.

Jill said: “The menswear business moved out to the end of Tay Street and continued quite successfully there, on the site that’s now student travel premises on the corner of the Nethergate.

“Sadly my father, the last James Millar, had a serious car crash in 1969, before the days of seat belts, which would have made a huge difference.

“Although he survived, he was much weakened until his death in 1985.”

Mr Millar wearing, of course, a hat
Mr Millar sold the business in 1973 and said he had no alternative. Image: DC Thomson.

Mr Millar sold the business in 1973 to a new company headed by Iain Ogg and George Forgie of Glasgow.

People of a certain vintage will remember Dorothy Taylor, who was book-keeper from 1974, and Jeannette Alexander, who did the fittings and alterations from 1976.

The late, great Dougie Sherriff, later became manager of Millars.

Customers looking in the Millars shop window at the mannequin displays in 1992.
Customers looking in the shop window at the mannequin displays in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.

He was still in charge of the Gray Street shop when the business marked its 150th anniversary in September 1992 with an advertising feature in the Evening Telegraph.

The advertising feature said the firm was not content to rest on its laurels in its 150th year and was “still pushing ahead as the business keeps pace with the 1990s”.

Millars believed in ‘quality of service’

It read: “No business survives and prospers for more than a century without moving with the times.

“At Millars, however, they will concede to being ‘old fashioned’ in one single aspect alone – their belief in quality of service.

“To the staff at Millars, starting with their two directors, husband and wife Iain and Margaret Ogg, that word ‘service’ means a willingness to take time with every
customer – to do their level best to provide what that customer needs and never to
make a sale just for the sake of it.

Clothing on display inside Millars
Millars always took pride in customer service and knew most regulars by name. Image: DC Thomson.

“Theirs is a quality of service, which may, sadly, be diminishing in a business world which suddenly seems to be in too much of a hurry.

“Attentive service, articles of clothing and accessories from suppliers, who, like themselves, are so often long-established businesses, these are the hallmarks, the values if you like, of the Millars of today.

“If that’s old fashioned, then they’re proud of it.”

A display inside the Broughty Ferry Millars
The store has been a Broughty Ferry institution for the past six decades. Image: DC Thomson.

It was a winning formula but tragedy struck in November 1996 when Iain Ogg died.

The store was first bought by Aberdeen-based Esslemont & Macintosh in 1997 then sold to the Booth family of Arbroath-based ladies outfitters A.K. Adamson Ltd in 2000.

Many of Millars staff were kept on including Doug Sherriff and manageress Anna Garden with a third generation of the Booth family coming in to learn the business.

The Ferry shop prospered.

Jonathan Booth and Dougie Sherriff with some Dundee United players being handed suits for United before the 2008 League Cup final.
Jonathan Booth and Dougie Sherriff with suits for United before the 2008 League Cup final. Image: DC Thomson.

Responsibility for the business then passed to Jonathan Booth and it became more and more successful, including becoming the formal wear suppliers for Dundee United FC.

But nothing lasts forever.

“Difficult trading conditions” in 2019 saw Millars moved from its Gray Street store to smaller premises across the road and no longer selling children’s or women’s clothing.

The former building was converted into offices and named Millars House.

Jonathan Booth in Millars, which will be closing after being in Broughty Ferry since 1962.
Jonathan Booth in Millars, which will be closing after being in Broughty Ferry since 1962. Image: DC Thomson.

The Covid-19 lockdown and restrictions from March 2020 hit the business hard with Millars fighting a losing battle to reverse flagging consumer spending ever since.

Jonathan Booth then announced the decision to shut the store for good.

It will be a sad day when Millars finally shuts up shop.

Its closure reflects the challenges facing the high street and calls time on an era stretching back to when large feathers adorned wide-brimmed hats in Dundee.

Tags

Conversation

Conversation